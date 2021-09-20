 TIME TO SHAKE IT OFF & GO BEAT LVR - POSITIVITY MEGATHREAD | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TIME TO SHAKE IT OFF & GO BEAT LVR - POSITIVITY MEGATHREAD

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
12,955
Reaction score
33,671
Location
Land of Loco!
Loco was as down as the rest of you. However, it's time to shake this bastard of a loss off and get our minds into beating the Raiders. At the time of this writing, about 25 hours ago we thought we were going to go 12-5. Now, the season is over according to some and we can't do anything right. That's a loser mentality if I ever heard one. 8 days ago we beat NE in NE for their opener. Did that not happen? Did all of the positives we saw in TC and PS not happen?

Shake it the f@ck off people. Post your thoughts here on how we're going to show up and wreck the Raiders party.




Captain America Avengers GIF



200.gif
 
-=DolfanDave=-

-=DolfanDave=-

Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
8,897
Reaction score
4,133
Location
Miami
Guys, short memory. GET OUT THERE, AND GO ****. THEM. UP!

No more moping - No more feeling bad for yourselves - No more!

People, I believe in this team and that's all that matters!!!!!!!!






(I actually think we'll lose by 20 points)
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
12,955
Reaction score
33,671
Location
Land of Loco!
-=DolfanDave=- said:
Guys, short memory. GET OUT THERE, AND GO ****. THEM. UP!

No more moping - No more feeling bad for yourselves - No more!

People, I believe in this team and that's all that matters!!!!!!!!






(I actually think we'll lose by 20 points)
Click to expand...
Exactly. 15 games left. Sure it was a steaming turd of a loss but time to get our heads right and quit whining. We all did it. Now let's get our heads back in the game. Go Phins!
 
Sarnics13

Sarnics13

Mad Dog bites!
Club Member
Joined
Jul 27, 2011
Messages
5,169
Reaction score
5,554
Age
49
Location
Lake Mary, Fl
TNT. I feel like the coaching staff needs to take that to heart again. I don't care what it does to people's feelings if the 2 oc thing isn't working it needs to change. I realize that the playbook likely changed when Tua went out but good grief was that disgusting.
This loss was squarely on coaching. Scheme, fundamentals and effort were atrocious. Shake that off Flo and fix it. Don't simply think we can try doing the same thing but just better. Do it different.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
12,955
Reaction score
33,671
Location
Land of Loco!
There's a bunch of people out there acting like brittle little b!tches. Time to put on the big boy britches and know there are 15 games left.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
12,955
Reaction score
33,671
Location
Land of Loco!
Sarnics13 said:
TNT. I feel like the coaching staff needs to take that to heart again. I don't care what it does to people's feelings if the 2 oc thing isn't working it needs to change. I realize that the playbook likely changed when Tua went out but good grief was that disgusting.
This loss was squarely on coaching. Scheme, fundamentals and effort were atrocious. Shake that off Flo and fix it. Don't simply think we can try doing the same thing but just better. Do it different.
Click to expand...
So what? Life's tough. Get a helmet. 15 games left. Let's f@cking roll.




Rambo Lionsgate GIF by Rambo: Last Blood
 
Finuk

Finuk

Can't Spell Defense
Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2017
Messages
927
Reaction score
1,881
Start slow, finish strong. We'll see improvements every week, and should be kicking into top-gear when we hit the playoffs.

We will not go quietly into the night...... We will not vanish without a fight.... We're going to live on! We're going to win the Superbowl!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom