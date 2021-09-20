TIME TO SHAKE IT OFF & GO BEAT LVR - POSITIVITY MEGATHREAD

Loco was as down as the rest of you. However, it's time to shake this bastard of a loss off and get our minds into beating the Raiders. At the time of this writing, about 25 hours ago we thought we were going to go 12-5. Now, the season is over according to some and we can't do anything right. That's a loser mentality if I ever heard one. 8 days ago we beat NE in NE for their opener. Did that not happen? Did all of the positives we saw in TC and PS not happen?Shake it the f@ck off people. Post your thoughts here on how we're going to show up and wreck the Raiders party.