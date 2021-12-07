 Tonight's Game shows why '21 Dolphins are limited. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tonight's Game shows why '21 Dolphins are limited.

ChitownPhins28

If elements took away passing game, Dolphins would be hopeless.

Id love to see Miami fight for a playoff spot but with our inability to run the ball this season was and is essentially DOA re: winning it all.

I hope Grier is watching. Gotta get a running game going to win the big prize.
 
ChitownPhins28

Why is NE able to run the ball when Pats are against a stiff wind right now? Why not practically play goal-line D?
 
In Flores We Trust

In Flores We Trust

We are an incomplete team, for sure. Good in spots, but incomplete.

It’s like Orlovsky said - what if? What if Tua had a decent line? What if the Phins had a running game? Hopefully that’s all addressed this off-season.

Of course, that’s what we all said last offseason lol.
 
royalshank

royalshank

FinfanInBuffalo said:
Mac Jones has thrown 1 pass.
And they are going to win w close to 300 yards rushing before it’s over. Time to believe this NE team might be back in the SB on the strength of Belichick’s coaching. My goodness he’s crushing it with a very limited rookie QB. If you can win w 1 pass thrown that’s scary. Bills just blew it w that missed FG.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Mac Jones is as useless as t!ts on a bull.

Probably the weakest arm in the entire league.

It's baffling how the Bills allowed Harris to gash them. Practically unforgivable with the Pats complete inability to pass the ball.

Talk about limited. Thy name is Mac Jones.
 
E30M3

E30M3

royalshank said:
And they are going to win w close to 300 yards rushing before it’s over. Time to believe this NE team might be back in the SB on the strength of Belichick’s coaching. My goodness he’s crushing it with a very limited rookie QB. If you can win w 1 pass thrown that’s scary. Bills just blew it w that missed FG.
I don't see it, they have beaten trash teams and lost to good teams. Their only halfway decent wins are against seesaw Chargers and a decimated Titans. This was supposed to be their first test and of course weather fvcks it all up.
 
