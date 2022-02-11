Top 10 WRs - 2022 NFL Draft

1) Treylon Burks - Arkansas - 6'3" - 225lbs - 21
Treylon Burks can do it all. My #1 overall player in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Press coverage:
Off coverage (slot and boundary):
(Next two clips are back to back plays)
Ball skills, RAC: See above clips
He can beat man. He can beat u in a variety of ways if u want to sit 7 yards off as well. Good releases against all coverages, athletic in the stem and separates well at the top of routes. The size and speed make him simply dominant.
Checks every box. Size, speed, hands, physical, route running, versatile. Arkansas uses him out wide, in tight, in the slot, h back, split back, wildcat, u name it. The clips I've provided aren't even his best work, just demonstrations of skills I believe demonstrate his ability to translate to the NFL. If u haven't watched Burks, I recommend it.
My concerns: That he gets drafted into my division.
NFL Comp: Josh Gordon, AJ Brown
2) Garrett Wilson - Ohio State - 6'0" 192lbs - 21
One word to describe Garrett Wilson: Twitch
Garrett Wilson completely uncovers himself from press coverage in each of these clips. Release, athleticism, and elite foot work/burst at the top of the route. Most polished route runner in the class.
Ball skills:
Blind spot:
My concerns: Long speed is less than ideal for someone 190lbs. Below are two examples of him being tracked down in the open field
NFL Comp: Stefon Diggs
3) Drake London - USC - 6'5" - 210lbs - 20
Drake London has vice grips for hands has game wrecking ability, simply because he's never really covered. Guys as big as London should be elite at high pointing the ball, have a large catch radius, and own the sideline. London is all these things. Examples below
He does everything big guys should do, and at a plus level. He's also incredibly physical. All of this isn't enough in the NFL though.
Can he release off the line?
Here's a double move to beat inside press. After the double move London rips past the CB to get inside against inside leverage. Impressive for a big guy
Finds his balance and rips inside. Good footwork here
https://imgur.com/a/FSbf7l3
Can he stem his routes?
Is he physical with the ball in his hands?
London possesses elite body control and play strength, in addition to being a great athlete and decent intermediate route runner. These skills are what separates him from other big WRs that don't cut it in the NFL. London can uncover himself, and has the size, strength, and hands to make the play against good coverage.
My concerns: What will hold London back from tapping into his Mike Evans like ceiling will be his speed off the line against soft coverage, and how he develops as a route runner in the middle of the field. London owns the sideline, but struggles to create separation on in breaking routes.
NFL Comp: Tee Higgins, Mike Evans
4-7 coming up next week, what are yalls opinions on Burks, Wilson, London?
