Top 10 WRs - 2022 NFL Draft

Treylon Burks - Arkansas - 6'3" - 225lbs - 21

Garrett Wilson - Ohio State - 6'0" 192lbs - 21

Drake London - USC - 6'5" - 210lbs - 20

1)Treylon Burks can do it all. My #1 overall player in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Next two clips are back to back plays)He can beat man. He can beat u in a variety of ways if u want to sit 7 yards off as well. Good releases against all coverages, athletic in the stem and separates well at the top of routes. The size and speed make him simply dominant.Checks every box. Size, speed, hands, physical, route running, versatile. Arkansas uses him out wide, in tight, in the slot, h back, split back, wildcat, u name it. The clips I've provided aren't even his best work, just demonstrations of skills I believe demonstrate his ability to translate to the NFL. If u haven't watched Burks, I recommend it.That he gets drafted into my division.Josh Gordon, AJ Brown2)One word to describe Garrett Wilson:Garrett Wilson completely uncovers himself from press coverage in each of these clips. Release, athleticism, and elite foot work/burst at the top of the route. Most polished route runner in the class.Long speed is less than ideal for someone 190lbs. Below are two examples of him being tracked down in the open fieldStefon Diggs3)Drake London has vice grips for hands has game wrecking ability, simply because he's never really covered. Guys as big as London should be elite at high pointing the ball, have a large catch radius, and own the sideline. London is all these things. Examples belowHe does everything big guys should do, and at a plus level. He's also incredibly physical. All of this isn't enough in the NFL though.Here's a double move to beat inside press. After the double move London rips past the CB to get inside against inside leverage. Impressive for a big guyFinds his balance and rips inside. Good footwork hereLondon possesses elite body control and play strength, in addition to being a great athlete and decent intermediate route runner. These skills are what separates him from other big WRs that don't cut it in the NFL. London can uncover himself, and has the size, strength, and hands to make the play against good coverage.What will hold London back from tapping into his Mike Evans like ceiling will be his speed off the line against soft coverage, and how he develops as a route runner in the middle of the field. London owns the sideline, but struggles to create separation on in breaking routes.Tee Higgins, Mike Evans4-7 coming up next week, what are yalls opinions on Burks, Wilson, London?