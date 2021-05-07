 Top 5 Potential Breakout Players Not Named Tua Tagovailoa | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top 5 Potential Breakout Players Not Named Tua Tagovailoa

Are there any other names that should be added to the list?

dolphinstalk.com

Top 5 Potential Breakout Players NOT Named Tua Tagovailoa for 2021 - Miami Dolphins

We are now a week removed from the 2021 NFL Draft, and the long wait for the start of training camp is in full swing. Now that we have an idea for what the top-end of our roster looks to be for this upcoming season let’s look at some potential breakout players for the Miami […]
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
Van Ginkle only played 479 snaps last year and made more of an impact than guys that played roughly twice as many. Dude just made plays.

He mainly played as an Edge, so having Phillips and Ogbah might force him to have to expand his game though.

I know he was already good last year, but I expect people outside of Miami to know his name next year.
 
Bowden and Davis seem the best names for the list. I'm OK with Gaskin.
The other two are older players. Fuller is going to break out more than he already has? That would be nice.
I thought a breakout player was a young guy coming into his own.
 
Heh, well I'm going to name the one guy everyone seems to be underestimating.

Mike Gesicki.
 
I for one think Rowe sticks on the roster. He has been much better than McCain his entire time here. One deserved to go, the other doesn't.

I think Rowe will bounce back this year.
 
I saw a few Cincinnati games and I really liked Doaks. Don't know if he will break out, but for a round 7 pick, Loved it.
Gaskin was a round 7, and he is more than performing at his draft status.
I am rooting for Hunt, Kindley, Jackson, Gesicki, P Williams all to explode. On D Brandon Jones and Van Ginkle.
My most hopeful: Igbinoghene. People can finally stop dogging that pick if he plays well.
 
