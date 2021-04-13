 Trade #6 to Washington | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade #6 to Washington

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
1,982
Reaction score
1,958
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
I have been checking out Washington message boards and few youtubers. They are talking about trading up to top 10 for a QB. We are one of their prime targets. Thet know 1 to 4 will be QB and the teams would not trade down. Cincy doesn't trade. Then its us, and they know Grier likes to deal.

Say we trade with Washington, Bateman should be still available at 18. He is not a bad compensation price at all.

What to get back from Washington would you pull the trigger to trade down?
I don't want to trade down. But if I must, I take their 2021 1 and 2, 2022 1 and 2, and 2023 1. Keep in mind, they are not a good team. Good chance they will not make playoff this year, and next draft would likely land them top 10.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
27,336
Reaction score
16,382
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
6th to 10th isn't a much as you'd expect as the positional value drops off. If Washington offered that much compensation any team would be a fool not to take that offer. They would also be bat-**** crazy to offer that.
 
V

Virginia99

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
638
Reaction score
447
NY8123 said:
6th to 10th isn't a much as you'd expect as the positional value drops off. If Washington offered that much compensation any team would be a fool not to take that offer. They would also be bat-**** crazy to offer that.
Click to expand...
Washington has the 19th pick in RD 1
 
DolfanDaveInMI

DolfanDaveInMI

Starter
Joined
Apr 26, 2003
Messages
4,049
Reaction score
251
Location
Mason, MI
The only way I'm trading down from 6 all the way to 19 is if Football Team is also sending its 2022 1st plus Chase Young.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom