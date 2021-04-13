Trade #6 to Washington

I have been checking out Washington message boards and few youtubers. They are talking about trading up to top 10 for a QB. We are one of their prime targets. Thet know 1 to 4 will be QB and the teams would not trade down. Cincy doesn't trade. Then its us, and they know Grier likes to deal.



Say we trade with Washington, Bateman should be still available at 18. He is not a bad compensation price at all.



What to get back from Washington would you pull the trigger to trade down?

I don't want to trade down. But if I must, I take their 2021 1 and 2, 2022 1 and 2, and 2023 1. Keep in mind, they are not a good team. Good chance they will not make playoff this year, and next draft would likely land them top 10.