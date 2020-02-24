Trade Idea: Xavien Howard to Detroit

The Trade: Xavien Howard and 1st round (26th) for Detroit's 1st round (3rd overall) and 2nd (35th)



Why this makes sense for the Lions:

- This whole trade is based on the narrative that Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are on the hot seat and are desperate to win this season. If Detroit wouldn't draft Tua because they are in win-now mode why would they want to endure a rookie cornerbacks struggles. Even though most draft pundits say Okudah is a sure thing there is always a chance he can't cut it in the NFL or potentially struggles a bit getting acclimated. With this trade they receive a Pro-bowl level corner who is relatively young that fits their system (similar system to ours) and move from a high second to late first on top of this.

- Although Xavien is not exactly at the value of Jalen Ramsey who went for 2 1sts I do believe he is worth a top 10 pick as top 10 corners don't grow on trees. With Xavien and assuming they keep Darius Slay they would have one of the top secondary's in the league.

- They have $44M in salary cap per Spotrac right now so they have the room.



Why this makes sense for the Dolphins:

- First off, Xavien is one of my favorite players but to secure our future QB and ensure that he is protected is worth the cost of losing him. Xavien has just recently dealt with off field issues and he is somewhat injury prone so Grier will have to put his used car salesman hat on to swing this deal with the Lions.

- I also believe in the ability of Josh Boyer to coach up 1 or 2 2nd round corners in this scenario. Without the strength of having Boyer I don't think this trade makes sense (I also think adding a veteran presence through free agency would help like a Byron Jones)

- To trade Xavien it would cost us $5.6M in dead Cap but also save us $7.725M.



What to do with these picks: With the 3rd overall we can take Tua and by keeping the 5th overall we can hopefully take Jedrick Wills, the right tackle that protected Tua's blindside at Alabama. If Wills isn't there we can potentially move back a few spots (7-12), still take a OT and pick up some more picks.



Do I think this happens: No, probably not but this is a slow time and I thought it would be fun to discuss. Let me know what you guys think.