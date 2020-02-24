Trade Idea: Xavien Howard to Detroit

S

SanMarino

Rookie
Joined
Feb 14, 2020
Messages
5
Reaction score
5
Age
40
Location
Canada
The Trade: Xavien Howard and 1st round (26th) for Detroit's 1st round (3rd overall) and 2nd (35th)

Why this makes sense for the Lions:
- This whole trade is based on the narrative that Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are on the hot seat and are desperate to win this season. If Detroit wouldn't draft Tua because they are in win-now mode why would they want to endure a rookie cornerbacks struggles. Even though most draft pundits say Okudah is a sure thing there is always a chance he can't cut it in the NFL or potentially struggles a bit getting acclimated. With this trade they receive a Pro-bowl level corner who is relatively young that fits their system (similar system to ours) and move from a high second to late first on top of this.
- Although Xavien is not exactly at the value of Jalen Ramsey who went for 2 1sts I do believe he is worth a top 10 pick as top 10 corners don't grow on trees. With Xavien and assuming they keep Darius Slay they would have one of the top secondary's in the league.
- They have $44M in salary cap per Spotrac right now so they have the room.

Why this makes sense for the Dolphins:
- First off, Xavien is one of my favorite players but to secure our future QB and ensure that he is protected is worth the cost of losing him. Xavien has just recently dealt with off field issues and he is somewhat injury prone so Grier will have to put his used car salesman hat on to swing this deal with the Lions.
- I also believe in the ability of Josh Boyer to coach up 1 or 2 2nd round corners in this scenario. Without the strength of having Boyer I don't think this trade makes sense (I also think adding a veteran presence through free agency would help like a Byron Jones)
- To trade Xavien it would cost us $5.6M in dead Cap but also save us $7.725M.

What to do with these picks: With the 3rd overall we can take Tua and by keeping the 5th overall we can hopefully take Jedrick Wills, the right tackle that protected Tua's blindside at Alabama. If Wills isn't there we can potentially move back a few spots (7-12), still take a OT and pick up some more picks.

Do I think this happens: No, probably not but this is a slow time and I thought it would be fun to discuss. Let me know what you guys think.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
105
Reaction score
74
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
personally aren't you sick of the formula of drafting and developing players and trading them? Jarvis, Tunsil, Minkah and now Howard? How is this a sustainable business model? So when will the three picks we have this year be traded? I hate the fact that posters feel the need that Miami has to sell their entire team out for a player, and not hold Miami responsible for their reckless behavior of just not losing. MIami trades two pro bowlers for picks and now you want to trade those picks? At what point to do we draft, develop and re-sign good players? So who plays corner?
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,566
Reaction score
4,180
Location
Allentown, Pa
Maybe, if not for the off-field stuff.

Xavien has that kind of value as a football but unfortunately the threat of a potential mishap changes his value.

His greatest value at this point is on the field for the Dolphins.

Hard to undo tarnish in 2020.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
741
Reaction score
1,026
Location
Marco Island
OmegaPhinsFan said:
personally aren't you sick of the formula of drafting and developing players and trading them? Jarvis, Tunsil, Minkah and now Howard? How is this a sustainable business model? So when will the three picks we have this year be traded? I hate the fact that posters feel the need that Miami has to sell their entire team out for a player, and not hold Miami responsible for their reckless behavior of just not losing. MIami trades two pro bowlers for picks and now you want to trade those picks? At what point to do we draft, develop and re-sign good players? So who plays corner?
Click to expand...
Howard has played an entire game 14 times since he was drafted. He's now coming off an injury and has a massive contract. Also, Detroit is in need of another CB. I don't think OP was saying to just willy nilly trade away talent after talent.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
5,769
Reaction score
929
Location
Los Angeles, CA
We would be lucky to trade just X and our 5th overall for their 3rd overall. I don't think there is any chance we would get anything else back from them. If it meant getting Tua I would do it 100%.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
105
Reaction score
74
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
Fin-Loco said:
Howard has played an entire game 14 times since he was drafted. He's now coming off an injury and has a massive contract. Also, Detroit is in need of another CB. I don't think OP was saying to just willy nilly trade away talent after talent.
Click to expand...
oh so yes, believe in coach Boyer to develop players.....man that mediocre thinking is what got us here in the first place. hey,. let's just trade all our good 6 players away for picks so we can TRADE those picks for a qb,....such a sustainable biz plan
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
741
Reaction score
1,026
Location
Marco Island
OmegaPhinsFan said:
oh so yes, believe in coach Boyer to develop players.....man that mediocre thinking is what got us here in the first place. hey,. let's just trade all our good 6 players away for picks so we can TRADE those picks for a qb,....such a sustainable biz plan
Click to expand...
I think you're responding to someone else's thoughts as I never mentioned Boyer.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
105
Reaction score
74
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
SanMarino said:
The Trade: Xavien Howard and 1st round (26th) for Detroit's 1st round (3rd overall) and 2nd (35th)

Why this makes sense for the Lions:
- This whole trade is based on the narrative that Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are on the hot seat and are desperate to win this season. If Detroit wouldn't draft Tua because they are in win-now mode why would they want to endure a rookie cornerbacks struggles. Even though most draft pundits say Okudah is a sure thing there is always a chance he can't cut it in the NFL or potentially struggles a bit getting acclimated. With this trade they receive a Pro-bowl level corner who is relatively young that fits their system (similar system to ours) and move from a high second to late first on top of this.
- Although Xavien is not exactly at the value of Jalen Ramsey who went for 2 1sts I do believe he is worth a top 10 pick as top 10 corners don't grow on trees. With Xavien and assuming they keep Darius Slay they would have one of the top secondary's in the league.
- They have $44M in salary cap per Spotrac right now so they have the room.

Why this makes sense for the Dolphins:
- First off, Xavien is one of my favorite players but to secure our future QB and ensure that he is protected is worth the cost of losing him. Xavien has just recently dealt with off field issues and he is somewhat injury prone so Grier will have to put his used car salesman hat on to swing this deal with the Lions.
- I also believe in the ability of Josh Boyer to coach up 1 or 2 2nd round corners in this scenario. Without the strength of having Boyer I don't think this trade makes sense (I also think adding a veteran presence through free agency would help like a Byron Jones)
- To trade Xavien it would cost us $5.6M in dead Cap but also save us $7.725M.

What to do with these picks: With the 3rd overall we can take Tua and by keeping the 5th overall we can hopefully take Jedrick Wills, the right tackle that protected Tua's blindside at Alabama. If Wills isn't there we can potentially move back a few spots (7-12), still take a OT and pick up some more picks.

Do I think this happens: No, probably not but this is a slow time and I thought it would be fun to discuss. Let me know what you guys think.
Click to expand...
dude where are getting your numbers from? If Howard is traded, it is $17M in dead money and $22M cap hit
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,012
Reaction score
4,053
Location
NJ
I'm not opposed to trading Howard in this scenario. But I'd also be looking for one additional mid round pick back from Detroit. I love the idea. Pick #18 potentially, becomes a pick that most likely gets traded out of. The heart and soul of this draft is in round #2 - #3. So adding more 2nd and 3rd round selections would be a boon for Miami.
 
S

SanMarino

Rookie
Joined
Feb 14, 2020
Messages
5
Reaction score
5
Age
40
Location
Canada
OmegaPhinsFan said:
personally aren't you sick of the formula of drafting and developing players and trading them? Jarvis, Tunsil, Minkah and now Howard? How is this a sustainable business model? So when will the three picks we have this year be traded? I hate the fact that posters feel the need that Miami has to sell their entire team out for a player, and not hold Miami responsible for their reckless behavior of just not losing. MIami trades two pro bowlers for picks and now you want to trade those picks? At what point to do we draft, develop and re-sign good players? So who plays corner?
Click to expand...
Look, you make a valid point, I know where you are coming from but I really don't want to risk waiting at pick 18 for whatever OT is left there. I don't know if I really trust a Josh Jones to protect Tua's blindside. I think this a bit of a different situation then the previous trades as this trade is made to secure our QB of the future and allow us ability to lock down a top 5 OT directly. This is an immediate impact whereas the previous trades were for future promise. As for corners we would likely have to sign Byron Jones and draft Jeff Gladney/Cam Dantzler or maybe both and allow Boyer to coach them up.
 
O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
105
Reaction score
74
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
SanMarino said:
Look, you make a valid point, I know where you are coming from but I really don't want to risk waiting at pick 18 for whatever OT is left there. I don't know if I really trust a Josh Jones to protect Tua's blindside. I think this a bit of a different situation then the previous trades as this trade is made to secure our QB of the future and allow us ability to lock down a top 5 OT directly. This is an immediate impact whereas the previous trades were for future promise. As for corners we would likely have to sign Byron Jones and draft Jeff Gladney/Cam Dantzler or maybe both and allow Boyer to coach them up.
Click to expand...
you are aware this is a $22M cap hit, right? Are you aware we spent $66M last year on dead cap money?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom