Trade up Ammo - QB needy teams

Looking at what teams have to offer for a trade up to the #2 selection and what we would have to offer to outbid them....

In 2017 the Bears traded 3, 67 and 111 picks & a 2018 third-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the second overall pick BUT that was only to move up one spot.

In 2016 the Eagles moved up to 2 for Wentz and gave up 8, 77, 100 + 2017 1st round pick and 2018 2nd round pick. I think this is what a trade is going to have to look like for teams like the Chargers & Panthers plus a bit more for teams that pick lower like the Colts, Bucs and also the Raiders but I don't think they will be in the market even thought they have the most ammo after Miami with picks 12 & 19. Unfortunately the Redskins would have t drop all the way to 12 this year.

Going down the list....

The Chargers have 1-6, 2-37, 3-71, 4-102, 5-133, 6-167, 7-198. They would have to give up 1-6, 2-37, 3-71 & the 2021 1st rounder. This represents 2,365 points from the 2020 selections with unknown value for 2021.

The Panthers have 1-7, 2-38, 3-69, 4-103, 5-134, 6-165 & 7-199. They would have to give up 1-7, 2-38, 3-69 & the 2021 1st rounder. This represents 2,265 points from the 2020 selections with unknown value for 2021.

I think these two are the most likely to move up because I don't think the Redskin would want to drop lower than pick 7. Therefor, to beat these two teams, the Dolphins would have to give up either...

1-5, 2-39, 3-70 & a 2021 1st rounder. This represents 2,450 points from the 2020 selections with unknown value for 2021. I don't like this because that represents 3 players that we are giving up in the prime rounds.

1-5 & 1-18. This represents known value for both the first round selections at 2,600 points which is exactly what the 2nd pick represents. We only have to give up 1 player and it outbids both of the other teams from the value chart points. The Redskins only have to drop to 5 and still have their pick of the the best OL, WR or maybe CB in round 1. They need all of these spots more than they need a pass rusher. They need help for their QB of the future. Perhaps we kick in a 2nd or 3rd rounder from next year as well if they throw in Trent Williams.

We can still end up with our QB of choice (not named Burrow). For me that would be Tua. We also have the 26th pick and all of our 2nd & 3rd rounders AND still have two first round picks next year.

Thoughts?
 
How many more ways can people ask the same question?

No trading up. The talent level in Davie is piss poor and the cupboards are bare. You do not do a franchise reset and throw your building assets around like candy. That's part of the problem in Davie....for decades.
 
If he wins the medical check at the combine in February you can throw out the points chart cause teams are gonna have a higher opinion of tua than they did trubisky or wentz.
 
My hope is we can retain our pics and get the guys the front office wants, fingers crossed. CBS Sports just did a mock draft where we picked Tua at five as Burrow went one and Herbert Right behind us
 
I'd love to Trade back with Raiders and pick up both their #1's this year, their #1 next year and a 2nd for 5 overall
 
If, say, 3 teams are bidding for a coveted player, the 'winner' will be the most desperate and a lot of ammo. History means little
 
We are in perfect position to trade back if they don’t like a quarterback but I find that hard to believe
 
If Grier trades up then he needs a thorough psych evaluation. In a rebuild process when there's a plethora of draft picks specifically in the first 3 rounds YOU DO NOT sell the farm on a whim by any means.

Simple as that IMHO
 
you guys do know we have Josh Rosen on our team, right? 22 years old, 1st round pick. Some QB needy team might want him, we can get something for him.....like a 7th round pick.

No but really, he should be able to get us at least a 3rd from a desperate team
 
