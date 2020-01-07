Troy Aikman reveals he almost came out of retirement to play for the Miami Dolphins

mrbunglez
Imagine this......
Certain players are synonymous with certain teams.
When you think of Michael Jordan, you think Chicago Bulls. Peyton Manning? Indianapolis Colts. Brett Favre? Packers. The list goes on and on.
To that end, one teamshould come to mind at the mere mention of the name Troy Aikman: the Dallas Cowboys. A recent Los Angeles Times article, however, revealed that the three-time Super Bowl champion almost came out of retirement to rock the aqua and orange.
Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article238995508.html#storylink=cpy
