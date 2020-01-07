Troy Aikman reveals he almost came out of retirement to play for the Miami Dolphins

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Imagine this......

Certain players are synonymous with certain teams.

When you think of Michael Jordan, you think Chicago Bulls. Peyton Manning? Indianapolis Colts. Brett Favre? Packers. The list goes on and on.

To that end, one teamshould come to mind at the mere mention of the name Troy Aikman: the Dallas Cowboys. A recent Los Angeles Times article, however, revealed that the three-time Super Bowl champion almost came out of retirement to rock the aqua and orange.


Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article238995508.html#storylink=cpy
 
EasyRider

Yeah, that was heavily rumored at the time, it wasn’t a secret back then. It went on for quite awhile I remember. Not sure how I felt about that because he was already a year removed from playing I think at the time. But in hindsight, woulda been a hellava lot better than Fiedler
 
TedSlimmJr

Remembering hearing at the time the Dolphins trying to lure Barry Sanders out of retirement to come play with Marino and make one last push together for a Super Bowl ring. But they were unsuccessful and Marino retired.

Barry would confirm that rumor years later.
 
