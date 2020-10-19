Tua Non Hype Thread

Ok...a little click baity but can we all calm down...he moved well...his passes had zip...BUT this was in garbage time against the most garbage team in the league...Tua is the man eventually...but Fitz is starting until we are out of the playoff hunt...I'm seeing a little too much excitement over 2-2 for 9 yards against backups...lets all pump the brakes...not his time yet...also BUT it was nice to see him get actual playing time in an actual game against an "actual" opponent and cherish it...he has the exact right attitude to be a star...but in 2 weeks he's back on the bench learning from Fitz...this is the way