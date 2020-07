Tua will not start the season. It is too much pressure on a young quarterback. Have Fitz start the season. If we do good, Tua can sit and become eager to play to show his capabilities instead of throwing him in right away and having him nervous to prove his capabilities right away.



If we do bad with Fitz starting it is even better for Tua because the season is lost and all of the games have the pressure of a meaningless game which will allow him to play without a ton of pressure as well, helping him to develop by being comfortable enough to play whichever way is best for him without forcing things.



I hope he sits for at least 4 games.