Tua Tagovailoa seems to have the late game heroics gene In his nine games started, Tua Tagovailoa had two with fourth-quarter comebacks, and both had game-winning drives. The teams played were the Arizona Cardin...

In his nine games started, Tua Tagovailoa had two with fourth-quarter comebacks, and both had game-winning drives. The teams played were the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots, during week 9 and week 15.The Cards game was won 34 to 31, Tua was 20 of 28 completions for 248 yards and 2 touchdowns. The crunch time scoring was done with Mack Hollins on an 11-yard pass to tie the game and a Jason Sanders 50 yard field goal to put it ahead.Other scoring production came by Shaq Lawson, with a 36-yard fumble return that he also forced out and another Jason Sanders field goal, this one a whopping 56 yards, former running back Jordan Howard ran one in from two yards out, and Preston Williams with a 9-yard passing score