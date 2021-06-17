 Tua Tagovailoa seems to have the late game heroics gene | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Tagovailoa seems to have the late game heroics gene

In his nine games started, Tua Tagovailoa had two with fourth-quarter comebacks, and both had game-winning drives. The teams played were the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots, during week 9 and week 15.

The Cards game was won 34 to 31, Tua was 20 of 28 completions for 248 yards and 2 touchdowns. The crunch time scoring was done with Mack Hollins on an 11-yard pass to tie the game and a Jason Sanders 50 yard field goal to put it ahead.

Other scoring production came by Shaq Lawson, with a 36-yard fumble return that he also forced out and another Jason Sanders field goal, this one a whopping 56 yards, former running back Jordan Howard ran one in from two yards out, and Preston Williams with a 9-yard passing score

I knew he was good in the 2nd half but leading NFL in passer rating when the game is within one score in the 2nd half is very impressive.
 
I knew he was good in the 2nd half but leading NFL in passer rating when the game is within one score in the 2nd half is very impressive.
…and doing so with an unstable group of WRs that could not separate is even more impressive.

Imagine a stronger, faster, experienced Tua, with the speedsters we have now?
 
and yet we will never know what Tua may have done against the Broncos after Flores pulled him. I know he wasnt playing well, But I was really wanting to see how he played in crunch time. That was one of the reasons why I disagreed with Flores benching Tua in those late games. Tua needed the NFL experience of close game crunch time. And he may have excelled in those moments. If Flores wanted Tua to start and get experience then he needs the FULL experience.
 
…and doing so with an unstable group of WRs that could not separate is even more impressive.

Imagine a stronger, faster, experienced Tua, with the speedsters we have now?
especially that New England game when he had Bowden, Ford, and Hollins at WR to go with Smythe and Shaheen at TE
 
