Tua Wasn't Comfortable Last Year

The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
9,295
Reaction score
9,555
Age
51
Location
Long Pond, PA
I've been saying this for a bit; there's a difference between 100% healthy and 100% recovered.

""I guess you could say the focus was the glutes to help support the hip," the quarterback explained. "My hip feels 10 times better than it did last year. The confidence level for myself, I feel really confident coming into this second year after that injury two years ago.""
 
phinfann13

phinfann13

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 5, 2005
Messages
247
Reaction score
181
Location
Crofton, Maryland
www.espn.com

Tua: Was uncomfortable calling plays as rookie

Tua Tagovailoa says he is finally comfortable with his game and the Dolphins' offensive playbook for the first time as an NFL pro.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

Here's the ESPN article as well. It was obvious to most of us that he wasn't completely healthy last year, as he mentions he was mostly throwing with his upper body. This year expect more of that zip to be back and for him to feel much more comfortable with the play calls and audibles/hot reads.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
41,050
Reaction score
62,555
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I thought it was a thread of "use your imagination"....lol
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,173
Reaction score
16,927
Location
Montreal
I still cringe when people mention the 2 benchings... I mean do they seriously think Flores would've let Herbert finish a game VS the Pats where he lost 45-0?

Thats the most absurd argument against Tua's rookie year... There's plenty to improve on but Tua getting benched was a Flores thing not a Tua thing...
 
