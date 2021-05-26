Tua Wasn't Comfortable Last Year

Tua: Was uncomfortable calling plays as rookie Tua Tagovailoa says he is finally comfortable with his game and the Dolphins' offensive playbook for the first time as an NFL pro.

Here's the ESPN article as well. It was obvious to most of us that he wasn't completely healthy last year, as he mentions he was mostly throwing with his upper body. This year expect more of that zip to be back and for him to feel much more comfortable with the play calls and audibles/hot reads.