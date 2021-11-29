Tua's 16 games in (Full Season)

SF Dolphin Fan said: It's time for Miami to build around Tua. Forget the Watson talk. Tua can play and at a high level.



Those are great numbers, especially when you look "beyond" the stats. What he has to work with etc. Click to expand...

Get rid of parker, fuller and WRs that aren't glass. Parker is good and it seems good on paper to have Waddle with parker to have a solid WR core. But injury history has to count. Parker's been a waste and need to get a FA WR next year or draft another one and one whose been durable in college and hopefully translates over in the nfl. And if Miami gets a FA Wr, hopefully they don't get another WR like Fuller that gets hurt all the time also and a durable FA WR instead that's good