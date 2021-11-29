 Tua's 16 games in (Full Season) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua's 16 games in (Full Season)

Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
516
Reaction score
871
Age
45
Location
Hawaii
Rev Kev said:
Too bad he will never have the arm strength to get it past 10 yards

Or the height to see over the linemen
Click to expand...

I cant see how alot of people called him a bust. I mean, its still early of course but there are other QBs that didnt perform like him in their first 16 games. His 16th game today was a great mark in his young career imho.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
5,147
Reaction score
4,895
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
Yoodakine56 said:
I cant see how alot of people called him a bust. I mean, its still early of course but there are other QBs that didnt perform like him in their first 16 games. His 16th game today was a great mark in his young career imho.
Click to expand...
It's wrong of anyone to call him a bust. However, those claiming the "16 game" thing is also erroneous in today's NFL. It's his second year. He's shown some improvement the last few games, and today's game has shown marked improvement.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
18,219
Reaction score
7,261
Age
46
Location
Bellingham, MA
Rev Kev said:
Too bad he will never have the arm strength to get it past 10 yards

Or the height to see over the linemen
Click to expand...
You know who doesn’t throw downfield? Justin Herbert, 5th worst in the league with 7.1 air yards per attempt. I guess we couldn’t have drafted a QB who throws it down the field no matter what.

BTW I know your sarcasm, here is the stat for folks who may not believe it. Strong arm or not I guess the class of 2020 doesn’t throw downfield.

E602961E-6E8A-41F0-AC17-D0A97A545139.jpeg
 
D

Dolphins4life24

Rookie
Joined
Oct 22, 2021
Messages
4
Reaction score
0
Age
21
Location
USA
DolfanISS said:
You know who doesn’t throw downfield? Justin Herbert, 5th worst in the league with 7.1 air attempts per attempt. I guess we couldn’t have drafted a QB who throws it down the field no matter what.

BTW I know your sarcasm, here is the stat for folks who may not believe it. Strong arm or not I guess the class of 2020 doesn’t throw downfield.

View attachment 89056
Click to expand...
Can you please explain air yards/attempt. Thank you
 
C

cltchperf

Pro Bowler
Joined
May 12, 2005
Messages
6,041
Reaction score
615
DolfanISS said:
You know who doesn’t throw downfield? Justin Herbert, 5th worst in the league with 7.1 air yards per attempt. I guess we couldn’t have drafted a QB who throws it down the field no matter what.

BTW I know your sarcasm, here is the stat for folks who may not believe it. Strong arm or not I guess the class of 2020 doesn’t throw downfield.

View attachment 89056
Click to expand...
I thought Burrow threw it deep quite a bit tho. And I think it's the chargers new oc. I thought herbert threw more deep passes last year
 
C

cltchperf

Pro Bowler
Joined
May 12, 2005
Messages
6,041
Reaction score
615
SF Dolphin Fan said:
It's time for Miami to build around Tua. Forget the Watson talk. Tua can play and at a high level.

Those are great numbers, especially when you look "beyond" the stats. What he has to work with etc.
Click to expand...
Get rid of parker, fuller and WRs that aren't glass. Parker is good and it seems good on paper to have Waddle with parker to have a solid WR core. But injury history has to count. Parker's been a waste and need to get a FA WR next year or draft another one and one whose been durable in college and hopefully translates over in the nfl. And if Miami gets a FA Wr, hopefully they don't get another WR like Fuller that gets hurt all the time also and a durable FA WR instead that's good
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
18,219
Reaction score
7,261
Age
46
Location
Bellingham, MA
cltchperf said:
I thought Burrow threw it deep quite a bit tho. And I think it's the chargers new oc. I thought herbert threw more deep passes last year
Click to expand...
Not sure about Burrow but Miami couldn’t have drafted him. The stat is this year, Herbert is dink and dunk.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,580
Reaction score
13,160
cltchperf said:
Get rid of parker, fuller and WRs that aren't glass. Parker is good and it seems good on paper to have Waddle with parker to have a solid WR core. But injury history has to count. Parker's been a waste and need to get a FA WR next year or draft another one and one whose been durable in college and hopefully translates over in the nfl
Click to expand...
Not sure how long Parker is signed for. Do you know? I think at about $9 million he's a bargain if healthy. But he does miss way too much time.

I'd prefer to get rid of all the injury prone receivers --- Parker, Fuller, Williams and Wilson.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom