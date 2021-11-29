Tua's 16 games in (Full Season)

Yoodakine56
Sorry another Tua thread. But its a milestone... Finally a full season under his belt!!
Man post 2 can't be sarcasm! It has to be better than that!Too bad he will never have the arm strength to get it past 10 yards
It's wrong of anyone to call him a bust. However, those claiming the "16 game" thing is also erroneous in today's NFL. It's his second year. He's shown some improvement the last few games, and today's game has shown marked improvement.I cant see how alot of people called him a bust. I mean, its still early of course but there are other QBs that didnt perform like him in their first 16 games. His 16th game today was a great mark in his young career imho.
You know who doesn’t throw downfield? Justin Herbert, 5th worst in the league with 7.1 air yards per attempt. I guess we couldn’t have drafted a QB who throws it down the field no matter what.Too bad he will never have the arm strength to get it past 10 yards
Can you please explain air yards/attempt. Thank youYou know who doesn’t throw downfield? Justin Herbert, 5th worst in the league with 7.1 air attempts per attempt. I guess we couldn’t have drafted a QB who throws it down the field no matter what.
BTW I know your sarcasm, here is the stat for folks who may not believe it. Strong arm or not I guess the class of 2020 doesn’t throw downfield.
How many yards the pass travels through the air from the LOS.Can you please explain air yards/attempt. Thank you
I thought Burrow threw it deep quite a bit tho. And I think it's the chargers new oc. I thought herbert threw more deep passes last yearYou know who doesn’t throw downfield? Justin Herbert, 5th worst in the league with 7.1 air yards per attempt. I guess we couldn’t have drafted a QB who throws it down the field no matter what.
Get rid of parker, fuller and WRs that aren't glass. Parker is good and it seems good on paper to have Waddle with parker to have a solid WR core. But injury history has to count. Parker's been a waste and need to get a FA WR next year or draft another one and one whose been durable in college and hopefully translates over in the nfl. And if Miami gets a FA Wr, hopefully they don't get another WR like Fuller that gets hurt all the time also and a durable FA WR instead that's goodIt's time for Miami to build around Tua. Forget the Watson talk. Tua can play and at a high level.
Those are great numbers, especially when you look "beyond" the stats. What he has to work with etc.
Wow that’s crazy stat to see. The way people talk about Herbert I assume it was like best in league lol. Curious do you know what tuas is??How many yards the pass travels through the air from the LOS.
You’re welcome!!
Not sure about Burrow but Miami couldn’t have drafted him. The stat is this year, Herbert is dink and dunk.I thought Burrow threw it deep quite a bit tho. And I think it's the chargers new oc. I thought herbert threw more deep passes last year
Not sure how long Parker is signed for. Do you know? I think at about $9 million he's a bargain if healthy. But he does miss way too much time.Get rid of parker, fuller and WRs that aren't glass. Parker is good and it seems good on paper to have Waddle with parker to have a solid WR core. But injury history has to count. Parker's been a waste and need to get a FA WR next year or draft another one and one whose been durable in college and hopefully translates over in the nfl