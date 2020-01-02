Tua's Draft Decision January 6th (Decided To Enter Draft)

What's he's going to achieve by staying and maybe being fit enough to play in a couple of games towards the end of the year? Makes me think they don't think his medical outlook is going to be convincing enough by April and they want to give him another year to show teams he's worthy of a high pick.
 
The smart thing would be to come out but since he’s delaying the announcement i wonder now if he’s staying. Delaying an announcement that will disappoint millions of Alabama fans doesn’t seem that savvy. Keeping bama fans on the edge of their seat and then telling them he’s gone just seems a bit off putting. Doing a big announcement and saying he’s staying makes him a hero with the fans. unless he actually doesn’t know right now what he’s gonna do which I really don’t believe. I think he’s already decided
 
HarryBagpipe said:
The smart thing would be to come out but since he’s delaying the announcement i wonder now if he’s staying. Delaying an announcement that will disappoint millions of Alabama fans doesn’t seem that savvy. Keeping bama fans on the edge of their seat and then telling them he’s gone just seems a bit off putting. Doing a big announcement and saying he’s staying makes him a hero with the fans. unless he actually doesn’t know right now what he’s gonna do which I really don’t believe. I think he’s already decided
How's he going to be a hero to the fans if he can't play next year, which most medical wisdom suggests is going to be the case? That's what I don't get. Either his recovery is going spectacularly well and he thinks he can get in the majority of another season or it's going badly and he wants another year of rehab before NFL teams have to make a medical assessment.
 
meatpardle said:
How's he going to be a hero to the fans if he can't play next year, which most medical wisdom suggests is going to be the case? That's what I don't get. Either his recovery is going spectacularly well and he thinks he can get in the majority of another season or it's going badly and he wants another year of rehab before NFL teams have to make a medical assessment.
dunno. This whole “decision” thing is a bit confusing. If you’re leaving just announce it. What’s the point of having Bama fans sit through the weekend waiting for your decision. Maybe the medical is good and he’s still staying
 
Birdmond said:
He’s coming out and will be the 5th pick.
So the Dolphins will be trading down and picking up a 4th first round pick. :)

In all seriousness, all of the people making predictions are doing so on incomplete information. No one knows what his recovery has been like and what the medical outlook is. I am on record even before his hip injury saying that I am not a big fan of making him the 1a pick. The other injuries have put some doubt in my mind and the hip injury makes it much worse. I will take a wait and see approach and see what happens between now and the draft to see if I can get on board for him with the 1b or 1c pick, if he even comes out.
 
Weird that he announced he’s going to make an announcement a week later. He must already know where he’s leaning. Seems to suggest he’s staying at Bama.
 
All I know drafting him at 5 is too much of a risk, so Miami needs to stay away. Last year #5 pick signed for close to 30 million with 19 million being guaranteed. We know nothing about his health and making him our 1a or 1B is too risky, he’s not going to be the same guy we saw at Alabama. I’ve heard people say he needs a year, I’m thinking more like 2 years.
 
