Tua’s supporting cast

SF Dolphin Fan said: Right. It's actually pretty incredible how productive Tua has been.



The injuries are concerning, but other than that what's not to love about Tua? Click to expand...

I’ve never been concerned about the injuries. I believe that Tua could have played against Houston. And the rib injury happened because he gave up his body to try to make a play on fourth down. And I don’t think he needed the whole 3 games there either. This staff was doing sneaky s$i! Behind the scenes and was protecting their negotiating position. IMO