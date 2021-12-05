 Tua’s supporting cast | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua’s supporting cast

TKAllDay

I watch the games, he hasn’t been totally thrown to the wolves . I am happy to see him progressing
 
P

Pitbull13

OL is terrible, rbs are to small and slow, wrs can't stay healthy. Tua also injury prone and has physical limitations, I like him too. This team can win with him but you need to have a really good back up qb because he hasn't played a full season yet. So it's no wonder this offense struggles against teams.
 
circumstances

on the bright side.

Deiter back, line improving incrementally week to week.

Parker back.

Phillip Lindsay.

things should set up better for Tua going forward, than they have previously.

not that he has let any of the garbage around him slow him down.
 
DOLFAN_51

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Right. It's actually pretty incredible how productive Tua has been.

The injuries are concerning, but other than that what's not to love about Tua?
I’ve never been concerned about the injuries. I believe that Tua could have played against Houston. And the rib injury happened because he gave up his body to try to make a play on fourth down. And I don’t think he needed the whole 3 games there either. This staff was doing sneaky s$i! Behind the scenes and was protecting their negotiating position. IMO
 
S

Here's the bigger question. How incredible would Tua be with an NFL average offensive line, an average running game and a dependable wide receiver opposite Waddle?

Not even talking about a great support staff, just an average one.
 
P

circumstances said:
on the bright side.

Deiter back, line improving incrementally week to week.

Parker back.

Phillip Lindsay.

things should set up better for Tua going forward, than they have previously.

not that he has let any of the garbage around him slow him down.
I'll probably get flamed for this but if this team is to miraculously make the playoffs it needs Fuller. He opens up all of the underneath routes and stretches the defense.
 
circumstances

Pitbull13 said:
I'll probably get flamed for this but if this team is to miraculously make the playoffs it needs Fuller. He opens up all of the underneath routes and stretches the defense.
i don't know why you'd get flamed.

i also don't know if we will see fuller this season.

he would definitely help!
 
LargoFin

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Here's the bigger question. How incredible would Tua be with an NFL average offensive line, an average running game and a dependable wide receiver opposite Waddle?

Not even talking about a great support staff, just an average one.
A TD per game improvement would be huge with this defense. I would expect that, a TD per game improvement.
 
