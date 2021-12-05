Tua’s supporting cast

Tua or Death
Just so we’re all clear, this is what Tua’s had to work with this year…
Reminder: Tua did not play 5 games this year, so that stat includes when Jacoby played.
This is exactly the main reason I don't tolerate noise from the irrational Tua Haters.
Nobody cares about developing Jacoby
I've never been concerned about the injuries. I believe that Tua could have played against Houston. And the rib injury happened because he gave up his body to try to make a play on fourth down. And I don't think he needed the whole 3 games there either. This staff was doing sneaky s$i! Behind the scenes and was protecting their negotiating position. IMO
The injuries are concerning, but other than that what's not to love about Tua?
I'll probably get flamed for this but if this team is to miraculously make the playoffs it needs Fuller. He opens up all of the underneath routes and stretches the defense.on the bright side.
Deiter back, line improving incrementally week to week.
Parker back.
Phillip Lindsay.
things should set up better for Tua going forward, than they have previously.
not that he has let any of the garbage around him slow him down.
i don't know why you'd get flamed.
Here's the bigger question. How incredible would Tua be with an NFL average offensive line, an average running game and a dependable wide receiver opposite Waddle?
Not even talking about a great support staff, just an average one.