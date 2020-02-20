Under-the-Radar Free Agents

Not necessarily cheap, but definitely under-the-radar types. I expect Miami to sign a couple of high-end players, although more likely they will be looking for young, ascending talent at the mid-level of free agent dollars. Some of these players may end up signing with their current teams.



Player, Position, Age



Jordan Howard, RB 25

Looked good early on with Chicago. Played for Philly last year.



Frank Gore, RB 36

Loved him with Miami and apparently wants to come back. Great work ethic. Would he be willing to play a minor role in the 100-125 carry range?



Kareem Hunt, RB 24

Not for everyone due to character issues, but might be cheaper than his talent dictates.



Emmanuel Sanders, WR 33

Receivers on the wrong side of 30 rarely get big dollars. Probably not a priority for Miami. Maybe if they don't bring Wilson back.



Marcus Mariota, QB 26

In a recent article, David Carr thought Mariota could succeed in a spread offense. Is he more of a high end backup?



Brian Bulaga, OT 31

Miami will be looking at every offensive lineman. More of a short-term solution.



Connor McGovern, C 27

Probably right up the Dolphins alley.



Devin McCourty, S 33

Could end up being that bargain vet that helps for a year or two. Familiar with Flores's system.



Eii Apple, CB 25

Hasn't lived up to his draft status. Would likely sign a "prove it" contract.



Jarran Reed, DT 27

Liked him coming out of college. Had one really good year. Another "prove it" contract type.



Blake Martinez ILB 26

Don't think Miami will be looking linebacker, maybe more depth types.



Shaq Lawson DE 27

Isn't getting the attention of some of the others, but pass rushers get paid. Buffalo has a reported $90 million in cap space, so they should be able to resign him.