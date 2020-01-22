Very Scared

I have read several articles that Steven Ross is all in on LSU QB. With that being said, dose Ross pressure our GM and head couch to make it happen? I do like Burrows but I don't want to give up all the draft capitol we have to get him. According to some of the articles I have read, Cinny would ask for all three 1st round picks in this year draft and both 2nd round picks we have this year, plus another 1st in 2021. If this is the asking price for the number one pick in the draft...am I the only one that tells Cinny go find another sucker...BECAUSE we are not that desperate.