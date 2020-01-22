Very Scared

Dolphins-Diehard

I have read several articles that Steven Ross is all in on LSU QB. With that being said, dose Ross pressure our GM and head couch to make it happen? I do like Burrows but I don't want to give up all the draft capitol we have to get him. According to some of the articles I have read, Cinny would ask for all three 1st round picks in this year draft and both 2nd round picks we have this year, plus another 1st in 2021. If this is the asking price for the number one pick in the draft...am I the only one that tells Cinny go find another sucker...BECAUSE we are not that desperate.
 
SkapePhin

SkapePhin

Dolphins-Diehard said:
I take my chances on Tua if that’s the price... no way I do that deal considering burrow (who is already old) would have nothing to work with for years.
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

i'm not a fan of 1 year wonders....I would take a shot with one first round pick...giving up draft capital when we have so many holes seems foolish.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

People need to calm the eff down, I dont think there is a direct quote from Ross in any article. And even if there is it is likely him responding to the very simple question of; do you like Burrow? Of course he will say yes he isnt an AHole. Goodness the draft cannot get here fast enough, day two of senior bowl week and im already tired of the noise.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

we might as well give that trade offer to Kansas City for Mahomes (an actual proven talent). I like Burrow but that's way too much....for any player really. If thats really the Bengals asking price then they arent realistically looking to trade that pick. I dont blame them though.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Desperate or not, there’s no better way to remain the irrelevant team of the last (couple of) decade(s) than to trade our entire draft for a guy who’s an unknown quantity at the pro level— regardless of what kind of year he had in college.

And people say that playing QB in Miami is difficult because you’re playing in the long shadow of Dan Marino. Well, if you trade the draft for this guy, he better be the literal second-coming of Marino or it’s going to get ugly really fast.
 
Fintastic17

Fintastic17

Was listening to the Locked on Dolphins podcast from our very own Wingfield and he mentioned that Mike Garafolo got the sense at the senior bowl that emptying the war chest for Burrow was out of the question.

On another note, do you honestly think Cincy would take ANY reasonable offer for the Burrow pick? It would have to be something so far out of the realm of sanity that they literally couldn't say no, something like 5 or 6 first rounders.
 
Manning

Manning

Where are you getting such an offer from? The offer I heard earlier last wk was 5, 18, 39 and next years first. All speculation of coarse but that seems more reasonable and I’d prob be ok w it. I won’t love it but I won’t break my tv either
 
Namor

Namor

Manning said:
Where are you getting such an offer from? The offer I heard earlier last wk was 5, 18, 39 and next years first. All speculation of coarse but that seems more reasonable and I’d prob be ok w it. I won’t love it but I won’t break my tv either
I would NOT do that for Akli Smith ,and just start talking to Wash.
 
