Vikings Wholesale

With the yannick trade weeks after acquiring him and getting pennies on the dollar the Vikings are clear sellers as they try to bottom out and rebuild. Do they have anything we would like to buy with our treasure trove of draft picks?



The one guy that comes to mind is of course Adam Thielen. You would be hard pressed to find a more reliable target for Tua anywhere in the league. Downside is he is 30. Upside is he is 30 so a 3rd could get it done so the Vikings can shed his contract and rebuild from the ground up.



I like Harrison Smith as well but prefer to stick with our safeties and draft new guys.



I have no interest in Dalvin Cook though I'm sure others will.