Vikings Wholesale

With the yannick trade weeks after acquiring him and getting pennies on the dollar the Vikings are clear sellers as they try to bottom out and rebuild. Do they have anything we would like to buy with our treasure trove of draft picks?

The one guy that comes to mind is of course Adam Thielen. You would be hard pressed to find a more reliable target for Tua anywhere in the league. Downside is he is 30. Upside is he is 30 so a 3rd could get it done so the Vikings can shed his contract and rebuild from the ground up.

I like Harrison Smith as well but prefer to stick with our safeties and draft new guys.

I have no interest in Dalvin Cook though I'm sure others will.
 
DId they get less compensation for Yann than they traded for him?
Picks from the Ravens are going to be in the 25+ range.
 
I was thinking they had some good DTs, but looking at their roster? Ehh idk

Didnt realize Thielen was 30 wow
 
Joe Dolfan said:
Apparently, they traded him for a third and a conditional fifth.
"The Vikings sent a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-rounder to the Jaguars for the then-disgruntled Ngakoue less than two weeks before the start of the season"
^^^That's a loss on their part. The picks they sent to Jags will have alot more value than the 3rd and 5th they got for him.
 
Harrison Smith please god! Ngakoue would have been perfect for this team.
 
The Vikings are being responsible here... their season is already over and the upcoming salary cap is going to be very difficult for them. Handicapped by the overpay to Cousins and the commitment to Cook, they are headed for cap Hell.
 
