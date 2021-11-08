Waddle on the cusp of 1,000 yard rookie season

We could make a pretty long list of amazing NFL WR’s that didn’t sniff 1,000 yards in their rookie season. In fact, WR is often considered to be the position that kinda needs that first year as a dress rehearsal to adjust to the NFL.



When you factor in everything: Tua injuries, awful back-up QB play, horrid O-line play, no semblance of a running game, the dual OC fiasco, the Deshaun Watson sideshow, and the fact that right now he’s being used more as a dink n dunk receiver out of necessity, it’s a minor miracle that the kid is on pace for around 940 yards.



It sucks that Philly has our 1st round pick next year, but I’m thrilled to have this kid. If a new GM comes in next year and stabilizes the ship, he’s going to be an absolute star. We also need to do whatever it takes to resign Gesecki and keep Hollins on the field as these three guys have an attitude, passion, and toughness that seems to be lacking from all the other pass catchers on our roster. Put an O-line on the field that can give a QB more than 1.5 seconds to throw the ball and watch Waddle turn into an absolute nightmare for opponents.



Grier has botched so many of our picks, but hopefully by next year we see Waddle as his parting gift to the Miami Dolphins.