Was Van Noy the Rat?

Now that all the dust has settled, was Kyle Van Noy the "rat" inside the locker room leaking info out all season long (Fitz benching over Tua, players "unhappy" with Tua performances)? In interviews he's done with Pat McAfee, he's come off as a bit of a tool at times. I can see him being the type to be a leader in front of the coaches and a rat to the media.



One piece of evidence that seems fairly damning is that he was the one who released the info that he was cut, not the team. That was evident from the fact that it took them a full week or two to try trading him before cutting him. Maybe the front office figured out that he was a/the rat.



Do you think this was one of the reasons he was cut so abruptly after an okay season?



His production did not match his pay, as he was set to make some crazy amount of money (Top 5 LB money) for someone who was not even the best LB on his team and no where near top 5 in the league.