Was Van Noy the Rat?

Burt Macklin

Active Roster
Now that all the dust has settled, was Kyle Van Noy the "rat" inside the locker room leaking info out all season long (Fitz benching over Tua, players "unhappy" with Tua performances)? In interviews he's done with Pat McAfee, he's come off as a bit of a tool at times. I can see him being the type to be a leader in front of the coaches and a rat to the media.

One piece of evidence that seems fairly damning is that he was the one who released the info that he was cut, not the team. That was evident from the fact that it took them a full week or two to try trading him before cutting him. Maybe the front office figured out that he was a/the rat.

Do you think this was one of the reasons he was cut so abruptly after an okay season?

His production did not match his pay, as he was set to make some crazy amount of money (Top 5 LB money) for someone who was not even the best LB on his team and no where near top 5 in the league.
 
Rev Kev

InTUAtive
Club Member
I think we all know who the rat is ... ... ...

I can’t tell you if you don’t already know
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Hard to say. We can only speculate.

I thought Van Noy had a knack for making plays in big moments. But I think the coaching staff liked the development of Van Ginkel. Not to mention the cap benefit of cutting Van Noy.
 
Banksy

Club Member
Was it Armando Salguero and Adam Beasley who said on a podcast that he wasn't very liked in the locker room? I think Pro football network reported the same.
 
Ozfin

My question is and I don’t know the answer but if he was traded wouldn’t the new team have to take on his big contract unless they redo it. He saying he was cut early meant more likely and it was the case he was cut and had to signfor far less. Think 6 mill from 10?
 
Burt Macklin

yeah i doubt any team would pay his salary we had on contract. I think it was 13-15 mil for the upcoming season. totally not worth the production. I can't see why the Dolphins would want him blabbing that he's about to be released before they would try to trade him. I can't image our front office is inept. Logic would say they gave him a courtesy heads up that they were going to either trade or cut him, and he let his mouth do the rest.
 
MinnFinFan

Flores should have known him from his days in NE. If he was bad for locker room, then why sign him or what changed in a year's time??
 
