 We have a RAT that cost us Javonte Williams

We have a RAT that cost us Javonte Williams

ANUFan

ANUFan

After getting some intel from an unnamed source that the Dolphins, who were four spots in front of Denver, were planning to select Williams, Paton hastily negotiated a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to jump one pick ahead of Miami
John Elway's Mile High torch pass: Inside the first Denver Broncos draft run by GM George Paton

After a decade at the helm of the Broncos, John Elway passed the torch to George Paton -- and the new GM's first NFL draft certainly didn't lack for excitement. Michael Silver provides an inside look at the Aaron Rodgers saga, Denver's first-round decisio
1972forever

I don’t believe it. I don’t think the Dolphins were going to draft Williams with that pick and I don’t believe someone in the Dolphins organization leaked anything to the Broncos.
 
GRYPHONK

Or maybe we have a rat who made sure a team needing a safety traded down ensuring we got our pick of safety.

One will never know.

It sure didn't take them long to get over losing Williams.

With how quickly the Holland pick came in, they clearly skipped the upset stage of losing williams
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Prefer Holland and Liam and like the direction of getting Long (starter 2022) because Guhsickee is a question mark going forwards (2022)

don’t see how we get these potential starters If they bagged Williams
 
andyahs

andyahs

Not buying this. Flores and Grier have been excellent at keeping info close to the vest.

If it was done it was done on purpose.
 
I said draft night I really don't believe they would have drafted Williams even if he was there. Flores wanted his guy.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

I just realize something, isn't the GM for Denver the one that Grier supposedly has a really good relationsion with going back to their days together in Miami?

It's possible that relationship and exploration of trade scenerios could have tipped the Dolphins were aiming for J.Williams in the 2nd round.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

andyahs said:
Not buying this. Flores and Grier have been excellent at keeping info close to the vest.

If it was done it was done on purpose.
See my recent post about Griers relationship with the Broncos GM.
 
Demp444

I don’t believe that for a second. There are only a few people that actually know their plans, and I haven’t seen anything leaked out of that building in awhile. Unless it’s something they want leaked that is. Sounds to me like a team that is looking to beef up their justification for moving up to grab a RB or that leak was intentional from the Dolphins.
 
urbanski

urbanski

Lol. This sounds like a new gm sucking his own dick. Anybody with a brain knew Miami might take a running back. Nobody on the outside knows jack ****.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

I thought safety would be last priority. And thought no chance. But I love the pick. I think its very possible if this leak is real it was on purpose.
 
