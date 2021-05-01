 we traded our 5th for a 4th in 2022 from Pitt | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

we traded our 5th for a 4th in 2022 from Pitt

BS we gave away a 3 rd to move up 6 spots yesterday. Grier should have at least gotten another late round pick this year from Pitt. They have like 4 more picks. These later rounds have players and both this year and last year Grier did a poor job of using the later rounds wisely. That's lazy. Most is those late round picks came from our starters before Flores took over when we cleaned house.
 
Not getting Gainwell there is my first real disappointment of the draft.

I’ll be happier about it next year when we have that Pittsburgh pick.
 
Outliers show me nothing. Especially when all that article could muster was 25 dudes from 80 years.

Trade as many 5th, 6th and 7th rounders you can to get as many top 135 picks.
 
