Welcome to the world of double standard.

Tua last year does well, helps Dolphins win 10 games, but is taken out late twice because the HC wants to win, and Tua is all of a sudden thought of as mediocre and weak armed.

Yesterday the HC of the Patriots decides (Rightly so, considering how the few passes he threw looked) to just run the ball more them 97% of time, and not allow Mac Jones to Throw any passes if he they could get away with it. Tomorrow Mac will not be known as a weak armed QB because of it, or Mediocre, but will be rooted to win ROTY for his amazing 19 yard game.

Insanity and Hypocrisy.
 
