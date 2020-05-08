What are your biggest concerns with current roster?

Now that we have a good idea of what our 2020 roster will look like what are your biggest concerns?
For me number 1 is LT. Yes we drafted Austin Jackson and I have high hopes for him but he’s a 20 year old rookie who most scouts viewed as a high end developmental tackle with all the tools. He has some College tape where he got beat pretty badly by Epenesa and Julian Okwara. And behind him we have Julien Davenport not the best mentor another long young toolsy tackle who hasn’t been good at all.
Number 2 is safety. Can Bobby McCain be a good or capable FS? I think Eric Rowe is Solid. Depth behind those guys Adrian Colbert who was ok last year. Brandon Jones the rookie from Texas hopefully he’s good. Just a lot of question marks And not a very deep group.
Last area of Concern is Te. Mike Gesicki could be awesome if he continues to develop. But behind him we don’t have much. Durham Smythe has been mediocre at everything. Michael Roberts has potential but coming off an injury. One injury to Gesicki and our TE group could be worst in the league.
