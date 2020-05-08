What are your biggest concerns with current roster?

Now that we have a good idea of what our 2020 roster will look like what are your biggest concerns?

For me number 1 is LT. Yes we drafted Austin Jackson and I have high hopes for him but he’s a 20 year old rookie who most scouts viewed as a high end developmental tackle with all the tools. He has some College tape where he got beat pretty badly by Epenesa and Julian Okwara. And behind him we have Julien Davenport not the best mentor another long young toolsy tackle who hasn’t been good at all.

Number 2 is safety. Can Bobby McCain be a good or capable FS? I think Eric Rowe is Solid. Depth behind those guys Adrian Colbert who was ok last year. Brandon Jones the rookie from Texas hopefully he’s good. Just a lot of question marks And not a very deep group.

Last area of Concern is Te. Mike Gesicki could be awesome if he continues to develop. But behind him we don’t have much. Durham Smythe has been mediocre at everything. Michael Roberts has potential but coming off an injury. One injury to Gesicki and our TE group could be worst in the league.
 
QB if we’re talking 2020. There only so many games Fitzpatrick can win you
 
The biggest concern I have is if this team will have had enough time to come together once the season starts. If there's no OTAs or TC and then all of a sudden the season starts on time, we're screwed. We have way too many new pieces that need time to gel. We can't afford to start out slow and wait for things to kick in.
 
No Bobby McCain can not play FS, he is terrible at Safety. He needs to go back to Nickel. I agree with the Left Tackle concern. I think we need to draft a TE pretty early in 2021 draft, Mike Gesecki is great in all but he in not a true TE. I don’t really ever remember Smyth even catching a ball last season.
 
All very real concerns OP, I’d say the OL as a whole for me mostly and then next safety
 
Aside from the Covid 19 affects on the overall landscape of the country and to sports in particular; my biggest concern with the Dolphins is the entire offense. Most notably the new coaching staff. While I like Chan Gailey, but he's now 70 yrs old. The assistants on the offense, don't exactly bring much confidence with them either. There Is real potential for setbacks. Fitzpatrick is hot and cold player and has demonstrated he can go from one extreme to the other, from season to season.

Then there is the Offensive Line. I don't trust who they've brought in to play. They demonstrated last season with the Deiter selection, they don't particularly have a good eye for talent. Flowers while he looked improved his final 8 games in Washington, he doesn't give me goose bumps about playing LG for Miami. While Jackson, Hunt and Kindley all seem talented, they also seem to need lots of development. And if last seasons OL choices, have shown us anything, the OL could potentially be a complete disaster once again.

I'm not too concerned about the WR or RB position, because both look much stronger, compared to last season. Especially if the WR are finally healthy in Grant and Wilson.
 
