What are your biggest concerns with current roster?

Aside from the Covid 19 affects on the overall landscape of the country and to sports in particular; my biggest concern with the Dolphins is the entire offense. Most notably the new coaching staff. While I like Chan Gailey, but he's now 70 yrs old. The assistants on the offense, don't exactly bring much confidence with them either. There Is real potential for setbacks. Fitzpatrick is hot and cold player and has demonstrated he can go from one extreme to the other, from season to season.



Then there is the Offensive Line. I don't trust who they've brought in to play. They demonstrated last season with the Deiter selection, they don't particularly have a good eye for talent. Flowers while he looked improved his final 8 games in Washington, he doesn't give me goose bumps about playing LG for Miami. While Jackson, Hunt and Kindley all seem talented, they also seem to need lots of development. And if last seasons OL choices, have shown us anything, the OL could potentially be a complete disaster once again.



I'm not too concerned about the WR or RB position, because both look much stronger, compared to last season. Especially if the WR are finally healthy in Grant and Wilson.