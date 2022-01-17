 What if our next coach pushes for us to acquire Derek Carr | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What if our next coach pushes for us to acquire Derek Carr

ONole1

ONole1

juniorseau55 said:
Would you be for or against it? Let’s just say we want a qb competition in Miami.
It doesn't matter who is behind center, if they can't upgrade the line, running game and add another receiver we will see the same results.

With that being said, I like Carr, but I don't see Vegas getting rid of him.
 
artdnj

artdnj

I like Carr, Would be the best we’ve seen in a while. I would like to see what Tua can do next year with some real coaching though.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Carr wouldn’t come here.

I think we will end up giving Tua one more year to see if there is improvement. We will or should work on improving the Oline and get some more weapons on offense
 
Vaark

Vaark

The new coach will be in a win win situation:
Either:
Being there and taking credit when Tua rises to the level of performance we all expect of him, supported by at least a mediocre OL, decent Running game and innovative OC

or if not, then drafting a QB of his own choosing with our 2 first round picks.

There is no "loser" from his perspective in the above equation.
 
D

DolfanISS

I want the new coach to be able to build what he wants. I won’t be tickled about Carr though.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Tua for approximately $8m…or Carr for approximately $20m…plus whatever assets it would take to acquire Carr…

At this point, I‘d prefer to roll with Tua for 2022.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

juniorseau55 said:
Would you be for or against it? Let’s just say we want a qb competition in Miami.
To state the obvious, a theoretical question. I could post the same thing with 2025 names.
There are two obvious roadblocks to this.
1) Will the new HC want a new QB and, if so, what type of QB will he want?
2) Cap. Grier is good at managing cap, but at some point, it becomes, 'dude, you realize this will use almost all our remaining cap and still need an OL, LB, RB. AND, we're giving up next year's two 1sts.'
What any HC WANTS is just a small part of the problem.
 
