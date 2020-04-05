What is Brian Flores Worth?

To be honest, I think it's just too soon to tell. Miami's been in similar situations, where a 1st year head coach came in and successfully coached, the Dolphins to a winning record. But none of them had less to work with than Brian Flores. Flores certainly showed what good coaching and player development, actually looks like. But, he's fired many of those coaches who've helped him develop those players. Question, now becomes, can he do it again with practically, a completely new assistant coaching staff. Unlike the others, Flores didn't achieve a winning record, but he opened eyes around the league, with his intense style. Players seem to love playing for him. No more me first attitudes, it's all about team. If he pulls another rabbit out of the hat this year, then we may have something special.