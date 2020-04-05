What is Brian Flores Worth?

ATL_PHIN_FAN

ATL_PHIN_FAN

Winner Under Construction
Joined
Jul 7, 2012
Messages
1,736
Reaction score
759
Location
Atlanta
djphinfan said:
imo this would be like another team offering a 1st round pick for Flores right now and some fans saying ok sure..Gotta have a bigger picture in mind then what one player can do for you..
Click to expand...
Thanks diphinfan. That's a great question right now, and I'm curious for the answer. Ignoring any league tampering rules that may apply, how much does FH think HC Flores is worth in terms of draft picks? What would it take for another team to acquire him from Grier right now? That kind of useless speculation might be more worthy of it's own thread than the confusing mixed bag of rumors flying around between now and the draft lol
 
nick1

nick1

I am Groot
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2004
Messages
26,702
Reaction score
6,655
Location
FL
Coaches don’t get traded period so how do you answer this if it doesn’t happen and there’s really nothing to compare it to? I know you wanna speculate so let’s say it’s a 6th. He’s not proven yet but he’s considered a good coach in nfl circles
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
988
Reaction score
1,401
Location
Miami, FL
nick1 said:
Coaches don’t get traded period so how do you answer this if it doesn’t happen and there’s really nothing to compare it to? I know you wanna speculate so let’s say it’s a 6th. He’s not proven yet but he’s considered a good coach in nfl circles
Click to expand...
The Patriots had to give up draft picks for Belichick. It can happen, however its very rare.

The Jets ultimately acquired three of the Patriots’ draft picks — in the first, fourth, and seventh rounds — while sending New England their fifth- and seventh-round picks.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,336
Reaction score
4,563
Location
NJ
To be honest, I think it's just too soon to tell. Miami's been in similar situations, where a 1st year head coach came in and successfully coached, the Dolphins to a winning record. But none of them had less to work with than Brian Flores. Flores certainly showed what good coaching and player development, actually looks like. But, he's fired many of those coaches who've helped him develop those players. Question, now becomes, can he do it again with practically, a completely new assistant coaching staff. Unlike the others, Flores didn't achieve a winning record, but he opened eyes around the league, with his intense style. Players seem to love playing for him. No more me first attitudes, it's all about team. If he pulls another rabbit out of the hat this year, then we may have something special.
 
Last edited:
lurking

lurking

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
9,276
Reaction score
8,038
nick1 said:
Coaches don’t get traded period so how do you answer this if it doesn’t happen and there’s really nothing to compare it to? I know you wanna speculate so let’s say it’s a 6th. He’s not proven yet but he’s considered a good coach in nfl circles
Click to expand...
Jon Gruden, Don Shula, Bill Belichick, and Dick Vermeil were traded for picks. You should at least know about Shula
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,813
Reaction score
4,561
Location
Allentown, Pa
Good topic, and very informative for at least one poster who isn’t much of a historian.

If a team is trading for talented young coach who could conceivably hold that job for 20 years, sky’s the limit in terms of value.

It’s not like trading for a player who has an obvious expiration date.

I’d say he’s worth a 1 and a 4 right now. Which is nothing really if you believes he’s quality. I don’t think Miami would take that if they were offered it.

It’s just as hard if not harder to find a quality coach then it is a quality QB. Ryan Tannehill was a better QB than any coach was a coach we’ve had since JJ.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
4,405
Reaction score
1,260
Gruden went for two firsts I believe..

you know the phrase “everyone has a price tag”??

not Flores imo..and that’s because I believe he has modern day Lombardi qualities..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom