What IS the formula for a Super Bowl team?

As the NFL evolves, and has evolved, the formula and "blueprint", if you will, for what makes a Super Bowl contender is somewhat baffling.



What are the strengths of a team that are considered the reason for their success as a Super Bowl contender? Besides the players, since most NFL teams that are in the top 15 have better to elite players throughout their rosters, what are the x-factors? What formula seems to be consistent, and is Miami in that conversation of contending teams that are close to that formula being complete?



Is it the front office? It's it the coaching staff? Can it be the trainers and strength and conditioning program? Is it the owner? Is it simply the luck of the draw? Is it the rules and officiating of the game evolving to benefit scoring?



Ready?



GO!