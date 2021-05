apply pressure with 4 while using a safety as a spy. Can’t use a LB it needs to be someone quick enough to get to him when he scrambles. Play man coverage but tough man coverage, not giving the WR space and jamming them at the line. If it takes 3 seconds to get to him and you burn a second or more off the WR route by jamming them and playing physical then they have minimal time to get open and get on their route. Not saying he’s anywhere near Payton but that’s how we beat Manning all the time. Surtain and Madison were up in the WR faces and we applied pressure with our down 4 lineman