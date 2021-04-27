 What is your biggest worry for the season, as of now? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What is your biggest worry for the season, as of now?

Personally mine is having two offensive coordinators. Its impossible for two people to always be on the same page, concessions have to be made and when struggles occur I think we are bound to have finger pointing and disgruntled offensive players.

My other biggest worry is the schedule. Being real, a lot of our success was due to playing weak teams or teams at the right time.

Jets twice, Niners crippled, Bengals without Burrow.

So what are your biggest concerns, as of now before the draft you feel might keep us from contending?

Is it a player, a position, a coach? Just interested what we think now vs what we may all think as the season approaches and starts.
 
I worry that too, but I don't even want to debate it on here the way people just scream "YOURE WRONG HES SO GOOD" and pretend they made a valid point.
Your only valid attempt at a point is he slides like a girl.
 
Last edited:
I worry that the defense is fraudulent. We didn’t really beat any good quarterbacks last year. Murray was kinda good... I guess.
 
I worry that too, but I don't even want to debate it on here the way people just scream "YOURE WRONG HES SO GOOD" and pretend they made a valid point.
To be clear, I'm not saying I think he's going to bad, that he we should draft a QB at 6, etc., just that he hasn't proven himself yet, and that it could go either way. He's a question mark right now, and I don't think there's any debate on that point.
 
