What is your biggest worry for the season, as of now?

Personally mine is having two offensive coordinators. Its impossible for two people to always be on the same page, concessions have to be made and when struggles occur I think we are bound to have finger pointing and disgruntled offensive players.



My other biggest worry is the schedule. Being real, a lot of our success was due to playing weak teams or teams at the right time.



Jets twice, Niners crippled, Bengals without Burrow.



So what are your biggest concerns, as of now before the draft you feel might keep us from contending?



Is it a player, a position, a coach? Just interested what we think now vs what we may all think as the season approaches and starts.