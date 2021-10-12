Cleveland Browns Record over the last 8 years Year W-L Record H.C. Coach QB QB QB Draft Size QB Drafted 2014 7-9 Mike Pettine Brian Hoyer Brandon Weeden 6 1-22 Manzell 2015 3-13 " Josh McGown Johnny Manzell Conor Shin 12 2016 1-15 Hue Jackson Cody Kessler Robert Griffin III Josh McGown 14 3-93 Kessler 2017 0-16 " Deshone Kaiser Kevin Hogan 10 2-52 Kaiser 2018 7-8 " Baker Mayfield Tyrod Taylor 9 1-1 Mayfield 2019 6-10 Freddie Kitchens Baker Mayfield 7 2020 11-5 Kevin Stefanski Baker Mayfield 7 2021 " Baker Mayfield 8

What it took the Browns to "Turn It Around"If we only look at the last 6 years (2015 to 2020) This is what I see:1) A losing record for all but 2020, or a 1-5 record for winning seasons.2) The Browns went through 3 Head coaches (to-date).3) The Browns went through 10 QB's to get to Baker Mayfield.4) The Browns had 4 big drafts of 12, 14, 10 and 9 from 2015-20185) The Browns drafted 4 QB's over 2014 to 2018 (Manzell Rd#1-pick#22, Kessler Rd#3-pick#93, Kaiser Rd#2-pick#52 and Mayfield Rd#1-Pick#1)So the Browns turnaround took (at the very least) 6 years, during which they burned thru 3 HC's, 4 drafted QB's and a total of 10 QB's overall.As of today they have a 1-5 seasonal record where they won more then 1/2 of their games.We are 3 years into a rebuild with a 1-1 seasonal record where we won more then 1/2 our games.We have drafted 1 QB who is still considered our best QB.We are still "working" on our 1st HC.It is clear BEYOUND QUESTION that we are miles ahead of what Cleveland did to establish their turn around and that is just looking at their last 6 complete seasons. Go back another 10 years and their results are even worse!If anyone on this board still thinks we need to "start all over again" please identify yourselves" so I can see you get all the "Lemming" points you so justly deserve!30 years of "experience my **s.More like 30 years of an experience from where you learned "diddly squat".