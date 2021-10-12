 What it took the Browns to "Turn It Around" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What it took the Browns to "Turn It Around"

Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
5,689
Reaction score
8,415
Age
75
Location
High Point, NC
What it took the Browns to "Turn It Around"

Cleveland Browns Record over the last 8 years
YearW-L RecordH.C. CoachQBQBQBDraft SizeQB Drafted
20147-9Mike PettineBrian HoyerBrandon Weeden61-22 Manzell
20153-13"Josh McGownJohnny ManzellConor Shin12
20161-15Hue JacksonCody KesslerRobert Griffin IIIJosh McGown143-93 Kessler
20170-16"Deshone KaiserKevin Hogan102-52 Kaiser
20187-8"Baker MayfieldTyrod Taylor91-1 Mayfield
20196-10Freddie KitchensBaker Mayfield7
202011-5Kevin StefanskiBaker Mayfield7
2021"Baker Mayfield8

If we only look at the last 6 years (2015 to 2020) This is what I see:
1) A losing record for all but 2020, or a 1-5 record for winning seasons.
2) The Browns went through 3 Head coaches (to-date).
3) The Browns went through 10 QB's to get to Baker Mayfield.
4) The Browns had 4 big drafts of 12, 14, 10 and 9 from 2015-2018
5) The Browns drafted 4 QB's over 2014 to 2018 (Manzell Rd#1-pick#22, Kessler Rd#3-pick#93, Kaiser Rd#2-pick#52 and Mayfield Rd#1-Pick#1)

So the Browns turnaround took (at the very least) 6 years, during which they burned thru 3 HC's, 4 drafted QB's and a total of 10 QB's overall.

As of today they have a 1-5 seasonal record where they won more then 1/2 of their games.

We are 3 years into a rebuild with a 1-1 seasonal record where we won more then 1/2 our games.
We have drafted 1 QB who is still considered our best QB.
We are still "working" on our 1st HC.

It is clear BEYOUND QUESTION that we are miles ahead of what Cleveland did to establish their turn around and that is just looking at their last 6 complete seasons. Go back another 10 years and their results are even worse!

If anyone on this board still thinks we need to "start all over again" please identify yourselves" so I can see you get all the "Lemming" points you so justly deserve!

30 years of "experience my **s.

More like 30 years of an experience from where you learned "diddly squat".
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
3,196
Reaction score
2,050
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
No we are not miles ahead. It takes two things and one more. It takes a QB who will give you competitive edge. The Browns did turn it around until they drafted Mayfield. Second thing you need is great defensive coordinator, and the Browns do not have that. We do not have that either. And I do not see how our QB gives us any competitive edge. But to get the QB, we need a GM so that is kind of the third thing, although you only really need a QB and DC.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,647
Reaction score
3,230
Location
Orlando, Florida
Base on Dolphins regime history our Coach had one good season, and the following season is becoming a disaster. This recipe leads to coach firing, and us looking for another gm just to repeat the same crap. We are just not harboring a winning culture.
 
HarryBagpipe

HarryBagpipe

Meatus
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2007
Messages
7,894
Reaction score
2,967
Location
Fort lauderdale
Trying too hard to make the sun orbit the earth like ptolemy did instead of just seeing whats the obvious conclusion. Sometimes people want a certain answer so bad they’ll do what they can to manipulate the information to come to that conclusion. Did the same with gase. Come to a conclusion that they really wanted to happen first and than make sure the information supports their already predetermined conclusion
 
Last edited:
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
2,344
Reaction score
2,086
Age
45
browns have lost a lot longer then 6 years. Amazing how people on this board say we stunk for 33 years but now the browns turned it around in 6 years. They were terrible when they were brought back into the league. So it took around 20 years or more for them to turn it around.

Now how did they do it?

Great pass rusher
Great offense line with additions of veteran free agents like conklin
average qb that can do well on the move and play action

it is really not that hard.

Honestly we can sign veteran free agents on the line this offseason.
then tua or almost any qb like tannehill can do well.
not sure we can get a great pass rusher like mlyes garret.

Browns have had many terrible seasons since coming back in the 2000 year. they were terrible in the 90s too except for one or two years under bellicheck

They failed many more than 6 years
But they took those three things I listed above to turn it around.

I wanted conklin last year but we sign flowers and other guys we cut
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
2,344
Reaction score
2,086
Age
45
ANUFan said:
Wait, it didn’t happen over night? Even with all those high draft picks?
Click to expand...
browns actually sucked since they came back into the league around 2001 or whenever. They went through a zillion rebuilds.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
11,029
Reaction score
15,149
Location
New Jersey
For some teams it may take longer to get it right. Hopefully Miami gets it right, because for the moment, it doesn't look good. Cleveland tried, tried and tried again, until something stuck. Perhaps, they've finally turned the corner? Lets see what happens in Miami. The Chargers and Bengals seem to be ahead of Miami, for the moment. And I don't think many would have thought it possible.
 
Last edited:
L

LibertineOneThree

English Fin
Club Member
Joined
Mar 24, 2006
Messages
867
Reaction score
415
Location
Perfectville
The Browns were doing it wrong for years despite the benefit of high draft picks. They wasted draft assets time and time again. It’s not like they were slowly getting better. They were cyclically static for years. They just drafted badly for years on end.

That’s exactly what a lot of fans around here are concerned about. Poor evaluation, poor drafts, poor salary cap management.

If you want to follow the Browns blueprint you should pick it up around 2018 when they started drafting well and building a team.

A retool or rebuild does not need to take as long as the Browns were doing it for. It’s a poor example.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,668
Reaction score
18,854
Location
Montreal
Thing is, if things are done inteligently, you shouldnt need to have Cle as your baseline. The Fins have the right idea in mind but are all over the place when it comes to execution... Which is kind of ironic considering Flores keeps on harping about execution in is PCs after losses.

"They tried to upgrade the OL" comes up often enough. They saw the problem, which is good, but decided they could put a bunch of kids in there and hope they all gel together in time for this year. Now call me crazy but if thats a route you're going to take, wouldnt hiring an experienced OL coach kind of be a no brainer? IIRC, they were switching these guys positions daily in training camp. Considering these are all very young players, wouldnt making them practice at a fixed spot all traning camp have been beneficial to them, at least on the short term?

Every move sort of makes sense individually but when you put them together, its a collection of moves that dont make sense as a whole. I really dont care about the time frame, or the method you go about it if you can sell me a logic about a positive end game. And Im just not buying what they are selling at this point. This is what? 3-4 OCs in 3 years, this doesnt look like someone who knows where he's going, it looks like someone who's reacting instead of following a successful vision.

The OL is only one of the warts that are showing up. Anyone who cares to read what I have to write knows I was completely against building a defense before you're offense is running on all cylinders... This was why, we wasted a top 5 scoring D last year, which was absolutely unlikely to repeat this year, with a **** offense. The following year we're stuck with a **** offense because of their lack of aptitude to build even an average OL AND a **** defense because well, they aint getting all that lucky anymoe.

Furthermore, as much as I've been banging the table for building a passing offense before a run heavy one, it wouldnt have mattered anyway because they simply cannot build an OL, and when I mean they, it's just become blatantly clear that they=Grier. Often times, lack of a sample size will keep you from saying **** like that, but after 20 years of the OL sucking and the only guy who's been there 20 years is Grier. Sample size isnt a problem.

@Pachyderm_Wave had been saying he hoped Tua ended up on another team before the draft up until he was told he couldnt post in the main anymore and got crusified for it. Looking back, I dare anyone on here whether they like Tua or not, to tell me he didnt end up in a major **** show.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
9,521
Reaction score
9,573
Ray R said:
What it took the Browns to "Turn It Around"

Cleveland Browns Record over the last 8 years
YearW-L RecordH.C. CoachQBQBQBDraft SizeQB Drafted
20147-9Mike PettineBrian HoyerBrandon Weeden61-22 Manzell
20153-13"Josh McGownJohnny ManzellConor Shin12
20161-15Hue JacksonCody KesslerRobert Griffin IIIJosh McGown143-93 Kessler
20170-16"Deshone KaiserKevin Hogan102-52 Kaiser
20187-8"Baker MayfieldTyrod Taylor91-1 Mayfield
20196-10Freddie KitchensBaker Mayfield7
202011-5Kevin StefanskiBaker Mayfield7
2021"Baker Mayfield8

If we only look at the last 6 years (2015 to 2020) This is what I see:
1) A losing record for all but 2020, or a 1-5 record for winning seasons.
2) The Browns went through 3 Head coaches (to-date).
3) The Browns went through 10 QB's to get to Baker Mayfield.
4) The Browns had 4 big drafts of 12, 14, 10 and 9 from 2015-2018
5) The Browns drafted 4 QB's over 2014 to 2018 (Manzell Rd#1-pick#22, Kessler Rd#3-pick#93, Kaiser Rd#2-pick#52 and Mayfield Rd#1-Pick#1)

So the Browns turnaround took (at the very least) 6 years, during which they burned thru 3 HC's, 4 drafted QB's and a total of 10 QB's overall.

As of today they have a 1-5 seasonal record where they won more then 1/2 of their games.

We are 3 years into a rebuild with a 1-1 seasonal record where we won more then 1/2 our games.
We have drafted 1 QB who is still considered our best QB.
We are still "working" on our 1st HC.

It is clear BEYOUND QUESTION that we are miles ahead of what Cleveland did to establish their turn around and that is just looking at their last 6 complete seasons. Go back another 10 years and their results are even worse!

If anyone on this board still thinks we need to "start all over again" please identify yourselves" so I can see you get all the "Lemming" points you so justly deserve!

30 years of "experience my **s.

More like 30 years of an experience from where you learned "diddly squat".
Click to expand...

Said a while back, the beginnings of a good team often include a LOT of luck. That's why bad teams spend (sometimes) decades going through GMs/HC/QBs and failing. Getting all 3 seems to be the magic sauce.
Too many pretend the right choice was obvious. If it were obvious there wouldn't be a lot of poor/mediocre teams making the same mistakes over and over. Sadly, it takes a few years to give up on a GM/HC and move on. Rinse/repeat. Long-suffering fans hate it. *I* hate it. But that's reality.
 
lynx

lynx

Second String
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
1,470
Reaction score
1,582
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
bane said:
browns have lost a lot longer then 6 years. Amazing how people on this board say we stunk for 33 years but now the browns turned it around in 6 years. They were terrible when they were brought back into the league. So it took around 20 years or more for them to turn it around.

Now how did they do it?

Great pass rusher
Great offense line with additions of veteran free agents like conklin
average qb that can do well on the move and play action

i
Click to expand...
I think we are sorely missing a veteran presence on the Oline who is actually a good player
 
Eesti

Eesti

Rookie
Club Member
Joined
Apr 9, 2008
Messages
5,294
Reaction score
2,892
Location
Saint Petersburg, FL
The Browns had years of high draft picks and dysfunction and also had their share of high draft picks that flopped. They have accumulated a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. They spent big money on free agents on both sides of the ball. They shopped the top tiers.

They also struggled until they filled all spots on the OL with good players. Now they have one of the best lines in football and a top RB.

Another example of a turnaround is (I hate to say it) the Buffalo Bills.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
3,529
Reaction score
2,183
Location
South Park, Colorado
I think they hit on their coaching hire with Stefanski, his rise reminds me a lot of Erik Spoelstra's with the Heat.
They also have a formidable running attack, which we have made no effort to do.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom