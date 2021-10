What it took the Browns to "Turn It Around"

Thing is, if things are done inteligently, you shouldnt need to have Cle as your baseline. The Fins have the right idea in mind but are all over the place when it comes to execution... Which is kind of ironic considering Flores keeps on harping about execution in is PCs after losses."They tried to upgrade the OL" comes up often enough. They saw the problem, which is good, but decided they could put a bunch of kids in there and hope they all gel together in time for this year. Now call me crazy but if thats a route you're going to take, wouldnt hiring an experienced OL coach kind of be a no brainer? IIRC, they were switching these guys positions daily in training camp. Considering these are all very young players, wouldnt making them practice at a fixed spot all traning camp have been beneficial to them, at least on the short term?Every move sort of makes sense individually but when you put them together, its a collection of moves that dont make sense as a whole. I really dont care about the time frame, or the method you go about it if you can sell me a logic about a positive end game. And Im just not buying what they are selling at this point. This is what? 3-4 OCs in 3 years, this doesnt look like someone who knows where he's going, it looks like someone who's reacting instead of following a successful vision.The OL is only one of the warts that are showing up. Anyone who cares to read what I have to write knows I was completely against building a defense before you're offense is running on all cylinders... This was why, we wasted a top 5 scoring D last year, which was absolutely unlikely to repeat this year, with a **** offense. The following year we're stuck with a **** offense because of their lack of aptitude to build even an average OL AND a **** defense because well, they aint getting all that lucky anymoe.Furthermore, as much as I've been banging the table for building a passing offense before a run heavy one, it wouldnt have mattered anyway because they simply cannot build an OL, and when I mean they, it's just become blatantly clear that they=Grier. Often times, lack of a sample size will keep you from saying **** like that, but after 20 years of the OL sucking and the only guy who's been there 20 years is Grier. Sample size isnt a problem. @Pachyderm_Wave had been saying he hoped Tua ended up on another team before the draft up until he was told he couldnt post in the main anymore and got crusified for it. Looking back, I dare anyone on here whether they like Tua or not, to tell me he didnt end up in a major **** show.