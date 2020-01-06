What Players from this Draft End up Being Elite?

I always like to ask this question, especially since there is so much talent on this board. Lots of great information on college prospects. As we know, every year there are surprises. Every year we talk about scheme fits (JJ Watt as an example, ugh). Every year need is factored in.



Miami enters this draft with very few strengths on the roster. It's no surprise this is considered a total rebuild. In that sense, BPA could mean more to the Dolphins than it ever has. In the past, I've felt this team was too geared into needs and the draft showed that.



Anyway, let's hear it from the board. Who are the 5-10 players with the best chance from this draft to be elite? Are there any mid-round sleepers that you think could fit this category? Have away.