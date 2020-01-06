What Players from this Draft End up Being Elite?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,272
Reaction score
2,730
I always like to ask this question, especially since there is so much talent on this board. Lots of great information on college prospects. As we know, every year there are surprises. Every year we talk about scheme fits (JJ Watt as an example, ugh). Every year need is factored in.

Miami enters this draft with very few strengths on the roster. It's no surprise this is considered a total rebuild. In that sense, BPA could mean more to the Dolphins than it ever has. In the past, I've felt this team was too geared into needs and the draft showed that.

Anyway, let's hear it from the board. Who are the 5-10 players with the best chance from this draft to be elite? Are there any mid-round sleepers that you think could fit this category? Have away.
 
TedSlimmJr

TedSlimmJr

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
12,309
Reaction score
5,685
Tua
Joe Burrow
Ceedee Lamb
Laviska Shenault
Jerry Jeudy
Gabriel Davis
Lynn Bowden
Xavier McKinney
Brandon Jones
Kary Vincent
Jeff Okudah
Isaiah Simmons
Jon Greenard
Derrick Brown
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,272
Reaction score
2,730
TedSlimmJr said:
Tua
Joe Burrow
Ceedee Lamb
Laviska Shenault
Jerry Jeudy
Gabriel Davis
Lynn Bowden
Xavier McKinney
Brandon Jones
Kary Vincent
Jeff Okudah
Isaiah Simmons
Jon Greenard
Derrick Brown
Click to expand...
Great list. Simmons seems like such a perfect fit for Flores. But, I have to believe Miami goes quarterback at #5.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom
Do Not Sell My Personal Information