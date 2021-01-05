 What type of offense should be established? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What type of offense should be established?

D

Durango2020

Since we are in the offseason it make since that we discuss the upcoming draft AKA our Superbowl.

However, I'd like to have a discussion around what peoples opinion is on the type of offense this team needs to be effective or dominant and help produce wins.

What I mean specifically is, do we want the offense to be more pass oriented (dominant passing game), more run oriented (dominant running game) or balanced (good on both sides)?

I believe most people would prefer the balanced approach but the questions is how far are we from that?

With the draft can we establish a balanced offense and what type of selections would that require?

If we don't have the means for establishing a balanced offense (can't trade down/FA does not work out), do we think it's better to create a passing oriented offense or running oriented offense? And how would we do this?

As an example let us assume FA did not net any worthy additions. In the draft suppose we cannot trade down #3 and the first 2 picks are TL and Fields, then it would be advisable to pick Sewell to bolster the line and with the #18 pick (assuming all tier 1 WR are gone) pick a tier 1 RB and use additional picks to establish a running game with some tier 2/3 WRs to help passing as well. But the strategy here is we will let the running game establish our offense.

Others may disagree with above and say that we focus on receivers (even tier 2) regardless of the scenario and create a passing offense that helps the QB, with less focus on adding value to running.
Note: I am saying less focus, we do still need to help for our running game.

I was just curious others think regarding this?
 
Ray R

Ray R

I favor a balanced attack with a reliable running game from a group of backs and a strong passing game with at least one speed burner as a deep route receiver and a big, dominating receiver for the middle of the field. I look for excellent depth at all the passing positions.

While we are at it, I want to keep our two kickers.

I want to see a significant upgrade to the Center of the line. I've seen too many hikes to Tua that were in his face or below his waist.

I want a Solid QB to back up Tua. A middle rounder or higher if we use the draft or a middle aged vet whos has played on several teams and had many different coordinators. I'm more interested in brains and short to mid range accuracy then anything else.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Strong run game with the ability to score points, Seattle like
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Power run game with RPO, it's what Chan likes to run. Love him or hate him he had 0 weapons and a rookie qb to work with.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

One where our franchise QB isn't afraid to make a pass 10+ yards.
 
