 What will be your reaction if: | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What will be your reaction if:

Dolphins at #6 with Pitts, Chase, Sewell and Waddle on the board and they select - DeVonta Smith WR

  • Hate Grier

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Hate Grier even more

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Love It

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Hate It

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Okay with it

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • He's a playmaker so...

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Pull for the kid to be in the HOF

    Votes: 5 55.6%

  • Find another team.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    9
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,126
Reaction score
11,436
Location
Bahamas
The Dolphins are on the clock at #6 with Pitts, Chase, Sewell and Waddle on the board and the Miami Dolphins select - DeVonta Smith WR - Alabama.


I see so many locked into Pitts that there is a real possibility Grier and Flores do not want him or see him as a need. Draft night will be entertaining again on here regardless.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
7,149
Reaction score
10,449
I'd pull for him to be as good as he is in some of your imaginations... but honestly, I'd suspect that we'd blown the pick.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
7,149
Reaction score
10,449
andyahs said:
Similar to Pitts then?
Click to expand...
Naw... At least with Pitts, it's CLEAR that he is at least one talent tier above the next Tight End (probably two).

I don't think Smith is even the best WR in the class...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom