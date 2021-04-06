What will be your reaction if:

andyahs
The Dolphins are on the clock at #6 with Pitts, Chase, Sewell and Waddle on the board and the Miami Dolphins select - DeVonta Smith WR - Alabama.
I see so many locked into Pitts that there is a real possibility Grier and Flores do not want him or see him as a need. Draft night will be entertaining again on here regardless.
