What will happen?

As friggin awesome and insane as todays thrilling victory was… one question has been on my mind since the end of the game…

I’ve posted in 3 other threads that Im here to eat my crow this week about Tua and I believe I’ve done so. Please don’t bring that into this thread bc that’s not what this is about.

Im curious to hear others opinions on this. My question is… what will happen when we face someone who really locks down Hill and Waddle. It may be the next game the last game or somewhere in between but at least once this year we will face an opponent that really holds us down and the questions will begin. They will say “such and such just provided the blueprint for stopping the Dolphins offense”.

So I guess what I’m getting at is… when that happens (and it will happen) will MM be able to adjust and get creative and come up with new twists and wrinkles to beat the defense that gives us the most problems.

Just like how the convo has been about Lamar struggling against our cover 0… when someone really slows us down will MM and the rest of the staff be able to effectively adjust and keep Waddle and Hill free?

If you were the opposing defensive coordinator about to face us… what scheme would you deploy to try and stop our offense?
 
Fair question...and I'm too high to give a decent answer. All I can say is, if our line holds up like they did in the 2nd half today, and the receivers don't drop 5 or 6 passes and leave Tua hanging for 2 INTs, they should be just fine. Still a ways to go for this offense...it's a very young system for most of these players (many of which weren't even on the team last year).

I don't expect it to look like a smooth-running machine for another 4 or 5 games, personally, but this game could cause an epidemic of confidence around the team...wouldn't mind seeing them move that timeline up a bit.

All teams have games when they get shut down...elite or not. The good ones put it to the side and keep on their winning ways.
 
1) it will take a very special team to lock down 2 WRs
2) We actually have a number of other options to throw to, Gesicki, Edmonds, Mostert, Wilson etc...
3) Sometimes the game doesnt go your way, thats football.
4) You move on and try to do better next time.

If I was the opposing DC, I send the house at Tua and try to sack him before he gets the ball off.

Our Oline needs to do better at preventing free rushers. They will, they just need more time to gell.
 
If some team was able to shut down Hill and Waddle I'd have to assume they have 2 elite CB's. So if that's the blueprint I don't think that's something most teams can match. If it's through schemes that means you have 3-4 guys covering/shadowing 2 players so someone else should be open. I would expect McDaniel and Tua to exploit this and throw to the other guys.
 
I'm not sure there's a team in the league that's going to lock down both Hill and Waddle.... I mean I guess you can double them both all game but then you're 1 on 1 across the field and Tua can pick you apart 6 yards at a time.... so is it death by 1 massive blow or by 1000 papercuts?
 
We’ve had a pretty good number of plays where either Waddle or Hill were on the sidelines, including today when Hill had cramps. We were still able to move the ball. You have Wilson, Gesicki, Edmonds, Mostert. The offense is an embarrassment of riches. Give Tua time and he’s going to find someone.
 
The amount of attention you would have to give to Hill and Waddle to shut them down would open up the ground game. This is what we haven’t been able to see as Dolphins fans in two decades. If teams can’t afford to keep 8 in the box—or even 7–because they’re afraid of you throwing the ball, that’s when you can run all over them.
 
Next man up. This team is more than just Hill and Waddle. Gesicki reminded us all today that he's still here and he's damn good. Cedrick Wilson is a game-breaker in his own right, and Sherfield is a reliable target. And you still got Edmonds and Mostert; even with slow starts, they are also game breakers.
 
Yeah I guess you try to blitz Tua like crazy while playing tight on Waddle and Hill. The problem is Tua has elite release quickness and if he throws a slant to Hill or Waddle they can easily take it to the house.

It will be interesting to see how teams will choose to defend against us now that they have to respect the deep ball
 
OT, but Wilson is disappointing
 
Even a blind squirrel gets a nut. No team is unstoppable every week. The 2007 Pats were the closest we’ve seen in a long time. The greatest show on turf before that. The Chiefs looked good to above average this week. The Bills are the next closest. We just need to be consistent, win as many games as possible and play in the post season. Just enjoy what we have.
 
What will happen? Well, the Ravens were able to keep Miami's defense from being all over Lamar Jackson like they did last year. Other than some big stops, the defense allowed big play after big play in the passing game and failed to really pressure Jackson. If not for the crazy 4th Quarter, Miami would have easily lost that game. Boyer needs to come up with some answers before the Buffalo game.

A change that I think McDaniel needs to make is to push the ball down the field more. Yes, I know that they had a ton of yards in the passing game, but twice when they were down by 21 in the 3rd Quarter and early 4th Quarter, they seemed to be playing ball control football with runs and shorter passes. I couldn't understand why they were playing like they had a nice lead but were down by 3 TDs. Baltimore, on the other hand, kept making big plays in the passing game even though they were up by 3 TDs. I think that Miami was too conservative during most of the game and that's why they fell behind. IMO, it was a miracle that they were able to pull out that victory.
 
That's never going to happen. Next question.
 
