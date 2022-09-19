As friggin awesome and insane as todays thrilling victory was… one question has been on my mind since the end of the game…



I’ve posted in 3 other threads that Im here to eat my crow this week about Tua and I believe I’ve done so. Please don’t bring that into this thread bc that’s not what this is about.



Im curious to hear others opinions on this. My question is… what will happen when we face someone who really locks down Hill and Waddle. It may be the next game the last game or somewhere in between but at least once this year we will face an opponent that really holds us down and the questions will begin. They will say “such and such just provided the blueprint for stopping the Dolphins offense”.



So I guess what I’m getting at is… when that happens (and it will happen) will MM be able to adjust and get creative and come up with new twists and wrinkles to beat the defense that gives us the most problems.



Just like how the convo has been about Lamar struggling against our cover 0… when someone really slows us down will MM and the rest of the staff be able to effectively adjust and keep Waddle and Hill free?



If you were the opposing defensive coordinator about to face us… what scheme would you deploy to try and stop our offense?