What's everybody's game day ritual?

Let's see this one end up in Flipper's Finest one day. We all are no doubt hyper amped on Dolphins game day. What is everyone's ritual from wake up until the Phins game ends?I'll go first. I wake up on Sunday and start with living room setup (If I'm not going to the game). On the coffee Table goes my signed Marino helmet, my personalized tome autographed Don Shula ball, my Larry Little autographed visor and my Nat Moore hat. Off in the corner goes my autographed Zach jersey in it's frame. I'm the commissioner of a couple fantasy leagues, so I need to setup a few other displays so I can focus on that during the commercials. Tv gets turned down and I sure up the game through the stereo.At this point it's Bloody Mary and breakfast sandwich time. Then the grill is fired up and I'me either smoking brats, ribs, pulled pork or making chili or Split Pea Soup on the stove or slow cooker. My award winning quest is being made. NFL Network is on throughout this. Dolphins fans only are invited over. They are told to not be chatty unless it's during the commercials. I don't need to hear about little Sally;s talent show and your fight with he landscaper over run over sprinkler heads. Not one atom in my body is focused on anything other than the Dolphins winning this game. Fantasy changes are done and that's locked in.If Dolphins win, it's a joyous occasion. Out comes the tequila and Dolphin buddies in other areas are answering as drunk as I am.If Dolphins lose, everyone is told by wife to leave while I break things and put my phone on DND until Monday morning.How about you?