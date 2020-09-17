What's the plan at WR with DP out?

Fin-Loco
Jan 10, 2020
4,508
10,067
Marco Island
DP is nursing a torn hymen again. What are we doing at WR to rectify this problem? We signed Callaway but he can't play until after week three as he's still serving a suspension. That kid can play as long as his head is on straight. Ford should have been able to catch that sideline pass.... We're in a bad way at WR. Like dismally bad. If Buffalo D knows we have no one besides PW and MG to pass to, and we didn't look great at running the ball last year this could get really ugly really fast.