What's the plan at WR with DP out?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

DP is nursing a torn hymen again. What are we doing at WR to rectify this problem? We signed Callaway but he can't play until after week three as he's still serving a suspension. That kid can play as long as his head is on straight. Ford should have been able to catch that sideline pass.... We're in a bad way at WR. Like dismally bad. If Buffalo D knows we have no one besides PW and MG to pass to, and we didn't look great at running the ball last year this could get really ugly really fast.
 
Ren

Ren

Fin-Loco said:
Not out yet but he was limited in practice. We all know he has like zero pain threshold.
Ehh, maybe. But sometimes the player wants to play and the staff won't let him. If he has a mild strain, that could turn into a full rupture if you don't take precautions. Medical staff and/or coaches may be limiting him so he's not out for several weeks.

I'm not saying that IS the case here. I'm just saying we can't assume either way.

So, let's pretend he is out for the sake of the discussion. IMO we still have plenty of tools to work with. Williams, Ford, Grant, Gesiki, etc should still be able to hold their own if utilized correctly. There are plenty of teams that successfully move the ball with far less.
 
