Ray R said: Too many players have been seen to lapse after they "got paid". Click to expand...

Well, X got paid once already and he was great after that. Then I guess he got paid “again” and he made a play to win a game for us week 1 that highly paid guys often won’t do - stick his nose in the run game and force a fumble. He’s been excellent this year. Last week he was hurt and listed as questionable. He likely wasn’t 100% and Brady beats the best DBs in the league very often. Plus, he had all day to throw most of the time. You could have 4 HOFs back there it wouldn’t matter. X is fine.