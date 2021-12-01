When Dolphins knew they had something special with Waddle and why a Miami coach laughs now

mrbunglez
Love me some Waddle!
Dolphins cornerbacks coach Charles Burks, when he’s not counseling his players during a game, will look up, see Jaylen Waddle create separation from a cornerback and make a catch. And he will see it happen again. And then he will quietly chuckle.
“I get the luxury of seeing it every day and at times I laugh on the sidelines because I know how hard it is to cover that guy,” Burks said. “Sometimes it is a bit amusing because I feel sorry for the opposing defenses, but at the same time he’s on my team and I feel glad for that.”
