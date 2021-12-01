 When Dolphins knew they had something special with Waddle and why a Miami coach laughs now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

When Dolphins knew they had something special with Waddle and why a Miami coach laughs now

Love me some Waddle!

Dolphins cornerbacks coach Charles Burks, when he’s not counseling his players during a game, will look up, see Jaylen Waddle create separation from a cornerback and make a catch. And he will see it happen again. And then he will quietly chuckle.

“I get the luxury of seeing it every day and at times I laugh on the sidelines because I know how hard it is to cover that guy,” Burks said. “Sometimes it is a bit amusing because I feel sorry for the opposing defenses, but at the same time he’s on my team and I feel glad for that.”

 
Thanks for posting brother.

This kid is going to be a regular member of post season awards. When (not if) we get a solid line to allow routes to develop, I don't think he can be covered 1v1 consistently.

Agree with the article. His speed goes beyond typical top end guys. His "suddeness" out of breaks and change of direction is top shelf uncanny.

His route running in general is that of a veteran wideout, and will only improve with experience.

I know Chase has arguably better numbers this year, but I wouldn't trade Waddle for any young reciever.
 
Those quick moves is what makes him special for sure. Also, the first few games he had some drops but the last several weeks he's been catching anything that goes near him.
 
Could have chosen D Smith costing less to acquire who is arguably having just as good season
 
Miami will undoubtedly draft a couple of WRs next year, I don't see Flores or Grier drafting small receivers to play outside, that has been a painful lesson. ( Fuller anyone) I hope Flores doesn't regulate Waddle to playing slot only...he's to good.
 
Add to that, a top WR gives the other WRs more chances
 
Not going to lie I did want Kyle Pitts (Being a Gator fan) but Waddle would’ve been my second choice, and I’m super happy with the pick not only is he a quick, fast and shifty receiver he’s also played with Tua at Bama and that camaraderie they have is gold imo.
 
Waddle: 77 catches, 759 yards, 4 TDs, 1 rushing TD
Smith: 48 catches, 686 yards, 4 TDs

I’ll take Waddle any day
 
Mach2 said:
Higher ceiling by quite a bit, IMO.
14ypc with 1st time HC average at best QB vs 9ypc in Miami
Hey debate it that is fine but do not give me laughter for me saying what I said at this stage
it is certainly debatable
Some of you obviously have not watched any Eagles games

Not saying you are the one doing the laughing M2
 
1
14ydc vs truly pathetic 9ypc
I get there are circiumsatnces regarding the line but you obviously have not watched any Eagles games
 
mrbunglez said:
Love the should’ve, could’ve, would’ve mentality. I personally liked Waddle better than Smith.
I love the shoulda argument...whatever... at the time that is what I felt was the choice so to me it was choice at the time not wondering about it now
 
