Who Actually Likes 17 Games?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,225
Reaction score
12,765
Location
Columbus, OH
I’m probably in the minority but I think 17 games is not necessary. Well for one I know all too well that Miami probably would have made the playoffs a lot more times this century if the season was 15 games long instead of 16 and now 17 games with last season being a prime example lol

Anyway I know most will say more football is always good, but I feel like it’s going to degrade the playoffs even more as we know players can’t even last 10 games rarely 16 or 17 now. So many players going to be out with injuries come round one of the playoffs mid January now.

probably going to have two weeks now of teams with everything clinched in week 15 not playing anyone affecting playoff races.

It’s a shame $$$ outweighs all cons in every decision the NFL makes lol
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
5,401
Reaction score
1,564
Location
Orlando, Florida
Dolph N.Fan said:
I’m probably in the minority but I think 17 games is not necessary. Well for one I know all too well that Miami probably would have made the playoffs a lot more times this century if the season was 15 games long instead of 16 and now 17 games with last season being a prime example lol

Anyway I know most will say more football is always good, but I feel like it’s going to degrade the playoffs even more as we know players can’t even last 10 games rarely 16 or 17 now. So many players going to be out with injuries come round one of the playoffs mid January now.

probably going to have two weeks now of teams with everything clinched in week 15 not playing anyone affecting playoff races.

It’s a shame $$$ outweighs all cons in every decision the NFL makes lol
I like this guy.

R

Regulus

Rookie
Joined
Aug 20, 2005
Messages
840
Reaction score
256
I don’t like it either. How much can you ask of the players and still pretend to care about their safety? Thursday night games and now a 17 game regular season with only one bye week throughout. I really hope the players stick it to the owners in the next cba negotiations.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
11,985
Reaction score
11,011
Location
Bahamas
We all knew it was coming including the players. Dollar value will always beat out any other concern.
 
lynx

lynx

Second String
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
1,304
Reaction score
1,210
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
I absolutely love it, makes the season longer and football is my favorite sport. Plus, four pre-season games were a complete waste of time
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,225
Reaction score
12,765
Location
Columbus, OH
Regulus said:
I don’t like it either. How much can you ask of the players and still pretend to care about their safety? Thursday night games and now a 17 game regular season with only one bye week throughout. I really hope the players stick it to the owners in the next cba negotiations.
the Player vote was pretty close but in the end players sacrificed their health for more money. It's funny now that players seem more vocal now about being against 17 games.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
237
Reaction score
212
Age
43
Location
West Palm Beach
I'm blown away that this made it past the Players Union. Too many teams already enter the play-offs riddled with injuries.
I seriously dislike this change.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,225
Reaction score
12,765
Location
Columbus, OH
Regulus said:
I don’t like it either. How much can you ask of the players and still pretend to care about their safety? Thursday night games and now a 17 game regular season with only one bye week throughout. I really hope the players stick it to the owners in the next cba negotiations.
Yeah they never did say they were implementing a 2nd bye with this 17 game schedule did they? I think they should give every one a bye within weeks 1-8 and and then again within weeks 9-18 or whatever.
 
