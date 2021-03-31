Who Actually Likes 17 Games?

I’m probably in the minority but I think 17 games is not necessary. Well for one I know all too well that Miami probably would have made the playoffs a lot more times this century if the season was 15 games long instead of 16 and now 17 games with last season being a prime example lol



Anyway I know most will say more football is always good, but I feel like it’s going to degrade the playoffs even more as we know players can’t even last 10 games rarely 16 or 17 now. So many players going to be out with injuries come round one of the playoffs mid January now.



probably going to have two weeks now of teams with everything clinched in week 15 not playing anyone affecting playoff races.



It’s a shame $$$ outweighs all cons in every decision the NFL makes lol