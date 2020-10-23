Who actually made the decision to start Tua?

EROCK528

EROCK528

It seems a bit strange to me that Flores would change his tune so quickly and decide to start Tua. He stated multiple times that he thought that Tua was not ready and Fitzgave the team the best chance to win. Then after Tua came in late in the Jets game and the crowd got so excited, TV ratings spiked and the fins became a national story....the team makes an awkward announcement that Tua would be the starter. To me, it seems like this is coming from the top Ross..through Grier (who was on the call with Tua) to Fores?
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

coach speak.
 
dolfaneric12

dolfaneric12

I think the coaching staff had always planned to play Tua after the bye week (if they believed he was healthy and ready). Once the schedule changed last week, it made the decision more sudden due to Miami playing well and its two game winning streak
 
Neptune

Neptune

The aliens did.
The same ones that abducted DVP and replaced him with an effective WR have brain melded father and son Tom and Brian Flores (possibly incorrect).
I know this to be true because they told me
 
dougb123

dougb123

I think the Jets game told the Dolphins coaches everything they needed to know, even with 3 TD's in the first half Fitzpatrick's very uneven play the 2 int's and the lack of ability to convert on a single 3rd down opportunity against the worst team in the league was troubling.

The idea that Ross called them and told them it's time to start Tua sounds like BS.

Coaching staff made the call
 
