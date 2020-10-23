Who actually made the decision to start Tua?

It seems a bit strange to me that Flores would change his tune so quickly and decide to start Tua. He stated multiple times that he thought that Tua was not ready and Fitzgave the team the best chance to win. Then after Tua came in late in the Jets game and the crowd got so excited, TV ratings spiked and the fins became a national story....the team makes an awkward announcement that Tua would be the starter. To me, it seems like this is coming from the top Ross..through Grier (who was on the call with Tua) to Fores?