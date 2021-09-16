Who Is Your Favorite Current Dolphins Player And Why?

Need a break from debates. The player doesn't have to be good, doesn't have to have any potential to be good, you can just like the way he wears a hat on weekends or his motor on the field, whatever. No pooping on others choices.



Mine has been Devante Parker for a while. I just like his attitude and physical traits for a #1 receiver. It pains me that he's never healthy and hasn't really lived up to the potential I absolutely know he has to be great.