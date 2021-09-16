 Who Is Your Favorite Current Dolphins Player And Why? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who Is Your Favorite Current Dolphins Player And Why?

Need a break from debates. The player doesn't have to be good, doesn't have to have any potential to be good, you can just like the way he wears a hat on weekends or his motor on the field, whatever. No pooping on others choices.

Mine has been Devante Parker for a while. I just like his attitude and physical traits for a #1 receiver. It pains me that he's never healthy and hasn't really lived up to the potential I absolutely know he has to be great.
 
If there isn't three pages of "Tua" then somebody is lying to themselves.
 
I don't know if I have a true favorite player on this team. I feel like we don't have mainstays like when we had Zach Thomas or Jason Taylor. You could say Xavien Howard but I feel like he's gone after this contract if not sooner.

I might just go with Waddle, we haven't had a true legit offensive weapon since Ricky Williams. A guy who can score from anywhere in different ways, PR, KR, Jet Sweep, Deep pass play, short pass play with yac.I'm hoping he can be that guy for us.
 
Oddly... none of them.

Cam Wake was the last one who I really liked. Hoard is completely unlikable and most of the rest just aren't really good enough to inspire much passion.

I'm hopeful that Jackson or Eichenberg can become that guy.
 
1. Howard
2. Parker
3. Tua

Always loved DB's. Surtain is in my top 5 all time. Yeremiah Bell is in my sentimental top 5 along with someone like Orande Gadsden.

Jevon Holland will be on my list soon.
 
Feverdream said:
Oddly... none of them.

Cam Wake was the last one who I really liked. Hoard is completely unlikable and most of the rest just aren't really good enough to inspire much passion.

I'm hopeful that Jackson or Eichenberg can become that guy.
Loved Wake, Jason Taylor, right now Ogbah is my favorite then X then AVG. Although I do love me some Raekwon Davis. pissed he’s out right now.
 
