Who Makes It Out of the WR Room?

For me, one of the more fun and interesting things for the Dolphins over the last few years has been our WR Room.



It seems like we always have a fun or interesting prospect, and last year Preston Williams seemed as though he may be the next in line.



With that being said, I don't know if he is a lock to make the team. Favorable? Yes. Lock? No.



We currently have 11 receivers on the roster, and that is not counting OW Malcolm Perry (listed at RB on the Team Site).



There is one lock in my mind, Devante Parker, which means you have these 10 guys competing for 5 spots:





Albert Wilson - He was looked at as a likely candidate to get cut, however in this offseason he is reliable and now has a restructured contract. If he is in shape and back to his normal self, it will be a tall task for 5 guys to be better.



Jakeem Grant- A lot like the last sentence above, if Jakeem is healthy and back to his normal self he will make the team. He can take it to the house every time, and has proven that on Sunday's. However he is the type of guy that the second he loses a step, his career will likely end. I think there is writing on the wall with us signing Cole & Merritt who can both return kicks and Igby was one of the best in CFB last year.



Preston Williams - The key trend here is health. If Preston is healthy, he is on the team. Young, Size+Speed+Footwork, and was one of the bright spots on the team last year. I am 99.999% sure Preston is on the team (more so than the above 2). IF he is not healthy though, I could see him spending some time on the PUP list opening the door for someone else to make the roster.



Isaiah Ford - First things first, I LOVE Isaiah Ford. He has been nothing but rock solid since we got him. Solid possession guy and does his job. However his career is best as a #4-6 receiver, and we have a ton of those guys. He is going to be in a serious competition with Allen Hurns, as it is tough for me to see both of them making the team again as such similar players.



Allen Hurns - This coaching staff likes Hurns a lot more than I do, which is weird because I used to like him a lot. I just don't think his play was completely warranted of an extension. An extension, which, we can get out of after this year. If he is not above and beyond outplaying everyone, I can see us keeping a younger guy (He is also the oldest guy in the room).



Gary Jennings - A productive guy coming out of college, and I think a steal off waivers late in the season. Will be a guy that is interesting to look at to unseat Hurns/Ford.



Ricardo Louis - Was injured most of last year, I think he has one of the biggest uphill climbs to make the roster. He will have to really catch the coaching staffs eye on Special Teams, or be far and away better than a big group of guys. At 26, it's crazy to call him too old to be in his slot on our roster.



Mack Hollins - Aside from the injury part, this is going to match up with what I said for Louis. Hollins needs to win out on special teams, however his Size+Speed combo has always made him an interesting prospect. I just can't see him making the team with Preston healthy.



Matt Cole & Kirk Merritt - These I am going to do together, as they are the 2 Wild Cards of this list. This staff has zero problem keeping a UDFA, and both of these kids have resumes that make you double take. Like Preston, both have baggage, but both can play at any level and can also return kicks as I said above.







Who do you think makes the team?