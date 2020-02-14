Who needs a QB, and who has the ammo?

Consider it a given that the Bengals take Burrow at one.



I count the following teams as "needing a QB" in this draft; Dolphins, Chargers, Panthers, Colts, and Bucs. I count the following teams as "hoping to get a QB" in this draft; Raiders, Bears, Eagles, Jaguars, Saints, and Steelers. I count the following teams as "might grab one if they can" in this draft; Broncos, Patriots, Falcons, Giants, Jets, Rams, and Redskins.



Lets assume a team has to move up to the 2nd pick (to get Tua) which the draft value chart says is worth 2600. The Dolphins 5th and 18th pick just happen to equal 2600 points. The ONLY other team (looking for a QB) that can muster 2600 points this year are the Raiders Their 12th, 19th, 80th, 81st, 91st, and 118th would equal 2644 points. The Raiders have Carr so I wouldn't call them "QB desperate". Plus I can't see Gruden parting with all that draft capitol.



Yes teams could offer 2021 draft picks but those get devalued a round. If I was trading my 2nd overall pick I'd assume the other team would pick someone that would improve them, so that future picks becomes worth even less. If I were the Redskins I might consider the above Raider's offer. 12 and 19 put you out of range for the elite prospects and 3rd rounders are far from guaranteed starters. Basically would you rather move from 2 to 5 and gain 18....or move from 2 to 12 and gain 19 and three 3rd rounders and a 4th round pick?



Try as I might, I can't see the Lions picking a QB. If Patrica could get one that would start right away along with a promise from ownership that a rookie QB buys him a one year pass, then maybe. Otherwise he is just drafting the next coaches QB. Patrica is the one that should consider a trade with the Raiders (assuming Gruden MUST have Herbert over the Chargers getting him).