Who needs a QB, and who has the ammo?

R

Russ57

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 16, 2017
Messages
272
Reaction score
257
Consider it a given that the Bengals take Burrow at one.

I count the following teams as "needing a QB" in this draft; Dolphins, Chargers, Panthers, Colts, and Bucs. I count the following teams as "hoping to get a QB" in this draft; Raiders, Bears, Eagles, Jaguars, Saints, and Steelers. I count the following teams as "might grab one if they can" in this draft; Broncos, Patriots, Falcons, Giants, Jets, Rams, and Redskins.

Lets assume a team has to move up to the 2nd pick (to get Tua) which the draft value chart says is worth 2600. The Dolphins 5th and 18th pick just happen to equal 2600 points. The ONLY other team (looking for a QB) that can muster 2600 points this year are the Raiders Their 12th, 19th, 80th, 81st, 91st, and 118th would equal 2644 points. The Raiders have Carr so I wouldn't call them "QB desperate". Plus I can't see Gruden parting with all that draft capitol.

Yes teams could offer 2021 draft picks but those get devalued a round. If I was trading my 2nd overall pick I'd assume the other team would pick someone that would improve them, so that future picks becomes worth even less. If I were the Redskins I might consider the above Raider's offer. 12 and 19 put you out of range for the elite prospects and 3rd rounders are far from guaranteed starters. Basically would you rather move from 2 to 5 and gain 18....or move from 2 to 12 and gain 19 and three 3rd rounders and a 4th round pick?

Try as I might, I can't see the Lions picking a QB. If Patrica could get one that would start right away along with a promise from ownership that a rookie QB buys him a one year pass, then maybe. Otherwise he is just drafting the next coaches QB. Patrica is the one that should consider a trade with the Raiders (assuming Gruden MUST have Herbert over the Chargers getting him).
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
6,182
Reaction score
4,268
Russ57 said:
Consider it a given that the Bengals take Burrow at one.

I count the following teams as "needing a QB" in this draft; Dolphins, Chargers, Panthers, Colts, and Bucs. I count the following teams as "hoping to get a QB" in this draft; Raiders, Bears, Eagles, Jaguars, Saints, and Steelers. I count the following teams as "might grab one if they can" in this draft; Broncos, Patriots, Falcons, Giants, Jets, Rams, and Redskins.

Lets assume a team has to move up to the 2nd pick (to get Tua) which the draft value chart says is worth 2600. The Dolphins 5th and 18th pick just happen to equal 2600 points. The ONLY other team (looking for a QB) that can muster 2600 points this year are the Raiders Their 12th, 19th, 80th, 81st, 91st, and 118th would equal 2644 points. The Raiders have Carr so I wouldn't call them "QB desperate". Plus I can't see Gruden parting with all that draft capitol.

Yes teams could offer 2021 draft picks but those get devalued a round. If I was trading my 2nd overall pick I'd assume the other team would pick someone that would improve them, so that future picks becomes worth even less. If I were the Redskins I might consider the above Raider's offer. 12 and 19 put you out of range for the elite prospects and 3rd rounders are far from guaranteed starters. Basically would you rather move from 2 to 5 and gain 18....or move from 2 to 12 and gain 19 and three 3rd rounders and a 4th round pick?

Try as I might, I can't see the Lions picking a QB. If Patrica could get one that would start right away along with a promise from ownership that a rookie QB buys him a one year pass, then maybe. Otherwise he is just drafting the next coaches QB. Patrica is the one that should consider a trade with the Raiders (assuming Gruden MUST have Herbert over the Chargers getting him).
Click to expand...
The value of any pick is what the highest bidder offers
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,318
Reaction score
5,764
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
I have this strange feeling of de ja vous.

It's hard to say until after whatever QB movement happens during FA, but there are really only 3 guys that would probably warrant any big moves.

Obviously, we have enough "ammo" to out bid anyone, but I prefer not to go that route.

Let the restating of opinions begin........

mj5de9d6b0.gif
 
A

ANMoore

Second String
Joined
Feb 23, 2017
Messages
1,459
Reaction score
1,745
I think Miami is gonna try to set the tome.

any sniff of someone trading up and Miami is gonna make it known they’ve got the goods to beat the offer.

they will try to smother the grease before it gets too hot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom