Why O'Shea Was Fired

Look, NFL players aren't typically smart guys ... it's true. The reason the Patriots offense works is that they've hand-selected guys who have NFL talent AND are smart/hard-working enough to learn that playbook and master all of those plays. It doesn't happen overnight. Taking random NFL guys and pushing a highly evolved playbook on them is simply asking too much. I've said from day 1 of the Coach Flo hire that what really excited me about this was the multiple defense, not the Brady offense. I'm neither surprised nor upset that we're veering away from the Patriot's offense. I expected it at some point.



But, I'm not all that impressed with Chan Gailey. Until we flip this losing script, we're not going to attract a hotshot young OC.



On a somewhat related note, it appears that Coach Flo wants to build this team into a strong defense + strong running game team. Solid conceptually. We can win with that formula. But, pairing the most injury-prone QB in the draft of the last 5+ years with an OL that cannot pass protect ... not really a recipe for success. I'm hoping we let Tua heal up in 2020, and avoid rushing a guy back from a hip injury and wrecking his career like we did with Mike Pouncey. Sure, QB isn't the physical position that OC is ... but Tua's barely six feet tall and has a history of injuries. Most coaches would get OL who could pass protect to protect their rookie QB. Or, if they weren't going to do that, they might get a QB that didn't have those injury concerns. But hey, the Dolphins have a long history of getting burned by drafting injury-prone players or rushing them back too soon, so why stop now.