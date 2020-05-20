Why O'Shea Was Fired

Kind of concerned with hiring a 68 year old Gailey as offensive coordinator. How long does he actually plan on sticking around?
 
From the article :

Former NFL quarterback David Carr, the first overall pick of the 2002 NFL Draft and now an NFL Network analyst, said Gailey will be the ideal mentor and play-caller for Tagovailoa.

“Grabbing Chan Gailey, and talking him into coming out of retirement at 68 years old, [was smart],” Carr said, adding Gailey is “a guy who’s been running RPOs [run/pass options] since Kordell Stewart in the late 90s. He really gets it.

“He’s a spread-out offense type of guy. I think this is a perfect fit for Tua, and this is really going to help him develop to learn the tempo and speed of the NFL game. It’s going to help with the presnap stuff he has to do. If they can play an up-tempo attacking-style offense that utilizes those quick throws” then Tagovailoa is likely to succeed, Carr said.


Probably be here a couple years is my take but who knows :shrug:
 
Well regardless, last year was the first time in ages Where 3rd and 7+ didn’t seem impossible for the Miami offense. Under Gase they would always run the ball in those situations. So refreshing to see Miami throwing past the sticks last seaosn.
 
Should make people wonder about the play of some young players like Rosen, Davenport and Ballage? You might want to see what they look like grasping the Gailey offense instead of basing everything on how they looked in 2019? This is another reason why people should pump the breaks some when they say rookie A had a good season with team x and Rookie B had a poor season with team Y... it doesn't always mean player A is a much better player than Player B sometimes it comes down to what team x or Y is asking them to do and how well are they getting the players to grasp their assignments. While Rosen, Davenport and Ballage weren't great in 2019 they each seemed to take a step back from their 2018 rookie seasons. I really thing the offensive change could result in players not struggling as much and playing with more confidence as if they actually believe they know what they're doing.
 
Look, NFL players aren't typically smart guys ... it's true. The reason the Patriots offense works is that they've hand-selected guys who have NFL talent AND are smart/hard-working enough to learn that playbook and master all of those plays. It doesn't happen overnight. Taking random NFL guys and pushing a highly evolved playbook on them is simply asking too much. I've said from day 1 of the Coach Flo hire that what really excited me about this was the multiple defense, not the Brady offense. I'm neither surprised nor upset that we're veering away from the Patriot's offense. I expected it at some point.

But, I'm not all that impressed with Chan Gailey. Until we flip this losing script, we're not going to attract a hotshot young OC.

On a somewhat related note, it appears that Coach Flo wants to build this team into a strong defense + strong running game team. Solid conceptually. We can win with that formula. But, pairing the most injury-prone QB in the draft of the last 5+ years with an OL that cannot pass protect ... not really a recipe for success. I'm hoping we let Tua heal up in 2020, and avoid rushing a guy back from a hip injury and wrecking his career like we did with Mike Pouncey. Sure, QB isn't the physical position that OC is ... but Tua's barely six feet tall and has a history of injuries. Most coaches would get OL who could pass protect to protect their rookie QB. Or, if they weren't going to do that, they might get a QB that didn't have those injury concerns. But hey, the Dolphins have a long history of getting burned by drafting injury-prone players or rushing them back too soon, so why stop now.
 
I think that's part of the Patriots success, but they also don't teand to make massive changes to their starting offense or key rotational players at the sametime. For example if they are putting a young offensive tackle in the unit they try to surround him with at least 3 or 4 players on the line that know the system. When you get 4 or 5 linemen who are all running around at the sametime just trying to figure out what's going in you get and offense that looks like a circus.
 
I don't have a problem with the firing of O'Shea even though the offense was doing better at the end of the year. But I do have a problem with the hiring of Gailey. He isn't the long term answer at OC because of his age. By the time Tua hits his stride in a few years, Flores will probably be looking at needing to find a new OC. I just wish he would have found another young OC instead of bringing in Gailey.
 
NCFINFAN13 said:
I think Fitz would be good. His IQ is through the roof.
Click to expand...
He said in a recent podcast interview he always wants to stay involved in football. I hope that means he'll want to try coaching on our team. I'm really impressed with his football shrewdness and practical knowledge; his ability to make good judgments. He's also good at leading and relating to young players of all sorts. As well as, coaching them up, apparently.
 
That makes no sense. Your telling me O’Shea couldn’t dumb down the playbook? The answer was to fire him? Well that’s solid leadership.
 
