Why the 49ers Should Emulate Mike McDaniel's Approach to Free Agency

andyahs said: What this tells me is as has been reported that Grier works very closely with his head coach to get him the players he wants for the team.



It's obvious that Flores approach compared to McDaniel's is night and day. Click to expand...

Well, ultimately Grier makes the picks and acquisitions.But the FA thus season is just completely diferrent than any season with Flores.Even 2 years ago when we had like 100 million. The only true acquisition was Jones.Never cared for Van noy, Flowers etc.The last 2 offseasons were a "WTF is going in. Whatever I trust these guys" lol.This season, after crying and whining, right before getting Armstead I started getting it and seeing it.If Grier is sincere and he truly gets the guys his coach wants.... McDaniels just gets it.Totally diferrent feeling.I can wait to see how this guy drafts. Is there someone in round 2 or 1 that he really wants Grier to get. Or does he believe he can get his guys at 102 and later.