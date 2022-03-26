 Why the 49ers Should Emulate Mike McDaniel's Approach to Free Agency | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why the 49ers Should Emulate Mike McDaniel's Approach to Free Agency

nick1

nick1

You need the salary cap available to do it lol
 
andyahs

andyahs

What this tells me is as has been reported that Grier works very closely with his head coach to get him the players he wants for the team.

It's obvious that Flores approach compared to McDaniel's is night and day.
 
nick1

nick1

andyahs said:
What this tells me is as has been reported that Grier works very closely with his head coach to get him the players he wants for the team.

It's obvious that Flores approach compared to McDaniel's is night and day.
Well it’s very widely reported that Grier wanted Johnathan Taylor but Flores in his wisdom pounded the table for Noah Igbo. Nobody can really shit on Grier anymore
 
G

GRYPHONK

Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

McD wants a track team to go with a very accurate qb.

You cant double Waddle or Hill, having that kind off speed from both starting wrs has never been done before, were talking Olympic speed and 2 guys that can't be covered by M2M coverage.

Wanna play 2H all game? Then the running game will hit you for 6 yards a pop, add a safety to the box? Then Waddle and Hill destroy your poor not as fast secondary. Not to mention Mike G in the seam.

Exciting times ahead.
 
B

Bridgeburner

Yes, with all the success McDaniels has had compared to the 49ers.. they should emulate him.. not the other way around. Surely not. I mean, McDaniel has never lost a game in the NFL as a head coach.
 
G

GRYPHONK

andyahs said:
What this tells me is as has been reported that Grier works very closely with his head coach to get him the players he wants for the team.

It's obvious that Flores approach compared to McDaniel's is night and day.
Well, ultimately Grier makes the picks and acquisitions.

But the FA thus season is just completely diferrent than any season with Flores.

Even 2 years ago when we had like 100 million. The only true acquisition was Jones.

Never cared for Van noy, Flowers etc.

The last 2 offseasons were a "WTF is going in. Whatever I trust these guys" lol.

This season, after crying and whining, right before getting Armstead I started getting it and seeing it.

If Grier is sincere and he truly gets the guys his coach wants.... McDaniels just gets it.

Totally diferrent feeling.

I can wait to see how this guy drafts. Is there someone in round 2 or 1 that he really wants Grier to get. Or does he believe he can get his guys at 102 and later.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bridgeburner said:
Yes, with all the success McDaniels has had compared to the 49ers.. they should emulate him.. not the other way around. Surely not. I mean, McDaniel has never lost a game in the NFL as a head coach.
Missed the point.
 
B

Bridgeburner

andyahs said:
Missed the point.
No, I didn't. Let's see where these teams end up at the end of the season before we start suggesting teams emulate a guy who has accomplished less than Adam Gase.

I get you have some emotional needs for the Dolphins to have somehow already had success they haven't had yet, but maybe keep it in your pants and stop spraying everywhere.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Listen, it all comes down to Tua now.

If he's the real deal, like I believe he is, in one offseason we have truly become legit contenders.

We have a solid to great defense. If they struggle against the good teams, like the last 2 years, we NOW have an offense that can handle a bad game from the defense.

We also have a coach, who hopefully believes a 7-0 lead in the 1st is not enough lol. Something tells me a 7-0 lead won't make McDaniel go conservative in play calling
 
G

GRYPHONK

Bridgeburner said:
No, I didn't. Let's see where these teams end up at the end of the season before we start suggesting teams emulate a guy who has accomplished less than Adam Gase.

I get you have some emotional needs for the Dolphins to have somehow already had success they haven't had yet, but maybe keep it in your pants and stop spraying everywhere.
Well. Quick question.

What have the 49ers done this offseason to close the gap or make them better than say the 49ers or the Bucs.

They appear to have stayed stagnant. And haven't really attempted to pursue a top guy to get them over the hump.

Also, with Lance their most likely starter, they really should be making a play for something or someone to make their offense a little more QB friendly.

Especially with everything I'm reading or hearing, DEEBO will be gone next offseason.

But to your point. We shall see this season if 49ers or Dolphins had the better approach.
 
BenchFiedler

BenchFiedler

nick1 said:
You need the salary cap available to do it lol
Salary Cap is somehow Fake. They just restructure contracts and convert salaries into signing bonuses and created cap space to sign more superstars (See L.A Rams). Dophins could easily sign both Tyrann Mathieu amd JC Tretter and find a way to fit both of them into the salary cap.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bridgeburner said:
No, I didn't. Let's see where these teams end up at the end of the season before we start suggesting teams emulate a guy who has accomplished less than Adam Gase.

I get you have some emotional needs for the Dolphins to have somehow already had success they haven't had yet, but maybe keep it in your pants and stop spraying everywhere.
Added to ignore.

Are you older than 12?
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

GRYPHONK said:
Well. Quick question.

What have the 49ers done this offseason to close the gap or make them better than say the 49ers or the Bucs.

They appear to have stayed stagnant. And haven't really attempted to pursue a top guy to get them over the hump.

Also, with Lance their most likely starter, they really should be making a play for something or someone to make their offense a little more QB friendly.

Especially with everything I'm reading or hearing, DEEBO will be gone next offseason.

But to your point. We shall see this season if 49ers or Dolphins had the better approach.
Be interested if you can post some links to Deebo leaving.

Wouldn't mind putting him with Hill and Waddle.
 
