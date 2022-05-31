Why Tua can become our Franchise QB

I think Tua really is an NFL Franchise QB.



Look how much he has done with so little offensive support by the OL and the OC carousel he had to deal with. I believe he is now fully healed and has had time to re-develop his strength after healing. I see the Offense improving this year for 6 reasons:



1) New HC who likes a running game

2) New OC who is not looking for a replacement QB

3) Better offensive game calling by the new coaching staff

4) Some OL Vets that should make a considerable improvement over what we had

5) More and better running backs including our using a FB who can run, catch & block

6) More and better receivers who can also make this the fastest receiver group in the NFL



What is there not to like about all this new capability?