 Why Tua can become our Franchise QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why Tua can become our Franchise QB

1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,978
Reaction score
22,853
Age
69
Location
Miami
Tua is already the Dolphins franchise QB because he is the starting QB. The question is will he play well enough in the 2022 season to remain the teams franchise QB for the next decade or more.
 
C

crashfan

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 15, 2002
Messages
828
Reaction score
560
1972forever said:
Tua is already the Dolphins franchise QB because he is the starting QB. The question is will he play well enough in the 2022 season to remain the teams franchise QB for the next decade or more.
Click to expand...
True. And if they don't think Tua is the future, they have the draft picks next year to get a top flight prospect.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
7,229
Reaction score
14,209
Location
Mississippi
I believe we are gonna see a much better Tua with these new coaches and latest team additions. I worry more about injuries as I would with any Qaurter back. And nothing is guaranteed on that.
 
C

crashfan

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 15, 2002
Messages
828
Reaction score
560
Fred Bear said:
I believe we are gonna see a much better Tua with these new coaches and latest team additions. I worry more about injuries as I would with any Qaurter back. And nothing is guaranteed on that.
Click to expand...
I hope you are right.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
7,610
Reaction score
12,786
Cliff notes?

The guy lost me when he said he just feels like Tua’s hip will be stronger.
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
9,406
Reaction score
16,227
Age
76
Location
High Point, NC
I think Tua really is an NFL Franchise QB.

Look how much he has done with so little offensive support by the OL and the OC carousel he had to deal with. I believe he is now fully healed and has had time to re-develop his strength after healing. I see the Offense improving this year for 6 reasons:

1) New HC who likes a running game
2) New OC who is not looking for a replacement QB
3) Better offensive game calling by the new coaching staff
4) Some OL Vets that should make a considerable improvement over what we had
5) More and better running backs including our using a FB who can run, catch & block
6) More and better receivers who can also make this the fastest receiver group in the NFL

What is there not to like about all this new capability?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom