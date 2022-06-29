Why was Coach McDaniel Not Interviewed Elsewhere?

I can’t remember being this excited about a new Dolphins coach since, perhaps, Jimmy Johnson. The fact that it only took him a few weeks to build a better offense and coaching staff than Flores ever did in 3 years is amazing and encouraging. That being said, there’s a very real chance he could be a weak link regardless of the excitement and it makes me a bit nervous that not a single other team interviewed him.



Is it known why that’s the case? The excitement level is through the roof with McCoaching but, apparently, only in the fanbase. That excitement didn’t seem to be there as teams searched for their HC’s this off-season and I’m worried they knew something we didn’t. Aside from not having prior HC experience, is there anything that kept every NFL team that needed a HC away from him?