Why would anyone take Pitts over Smith?

gfish24

gfish24

Rookie
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
1,386
Reaction score
390
Location
Haldimand, ON, Canada
That’s apples and oranges .... they are 2 very different players ...Pitts is a diverse match up nightmare.... his catch radius is awesome and he is being called one of the best ever TE prospects... he is not a traditional TE, he is a player that can redefine the position as a pass catcher... we could get Pitts and draft another WR in the second... or if Smith or Waddle fall we could trade up
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
1,546
Reaction score
1,940
Location
Georgia
gfish24 said:
That’s apples and oranges .... they are 2 very different players ...Pitts is a diverse match up nightmare.... his catch radius is awesome and he is being called one of the best ever TE prospects... he is not a traditional TE, he is a player that can redefine the position as a pass catcher... we could get Pitts and draft another WR in the second... or if Smith or Waddle fall we could trade up
Why hasn’t he dominated in College then if he is so great?
 
T

thenewloon

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
340
Reaction score
258
Also Miami still has capital to spend to move back up if they wanna get smith chase or waddle...if Pitts is there at 6 and they pass he won't be there at 8
 
Y

Yessir

Dolfan for Life
Joined
Mar 24, 2007
Messages
6,673
Reaction score
2,984
Location
Coral Gables, FL
Pitts is 6’6 240 with 4’4 speed and doesn’t drop anything. It’s a compelling case to be made. But Devonta’s tape is beautiful. Wouldn’t complain either way.
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
1,918
Reaction score
1,622
Location
Albany, NY
Kebo said:
Why hasn’t he dominated in College then if he is so great?
I’m a big fan of Smith. In fact, he’s my clear #1 target. But this is a weak argument. You’re asking why a TE didn’t put up similar numbers to a Heisman winning WR? There have been many great players in the NFL that didn’t “dominate” in college the way that you’re looking at it
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
1,546
Reaction score
1,940
Location
Georgia
traptses said:
I’m a big fan of Smith. In fact, he’s my clear #1 target. But this is a weak argument. You’re asking why a TE didn’t put up similar numbers to a Heisman winning WR? There have been many great players in the NFL that didn’t “dominate” in college the way that you’re looking at it
Everyone says Pitts can play WR. In fact he was split wide and played WR a lot.
 
K

Kev7

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
312
Reaction score
540
Age
38
Location
New Jersey
Comparing the stats of two players in different positions, for different programs is very much appeal to oranges. It’s not where the debate should begin or end.
The draft is all about who the better prospect will be.
there are very few red flags on Pitts while for Smith his weight and frame are a big concern. You don’t often see 160 pound WRs dominating the league.
 
