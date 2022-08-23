Will Ez E Beat Out Wilson For #3 Role?

Fin-Loco
Could Ez E potentially push Wilson for the #3 role and Wilson falls back to #4? Post your thoughts here.
This is a tough one. Not really I would say. Bit different WRS EE is more of an outside WR (and our biggest WR outside of Gesicki). Wilson has played mainly inside/slot his career, despite being 6'2. Waddle and Hill can basically line up all over and a lot of motion.Could Ez E potentially push Wilson for the #3 role and Wilson falls back to #4? Post your thoughts here.
A couple observations here. I do think EZ will develop into a very good receiver, but as a later round rookie, I have to believe Wilson (with his experience) is almost assuredly a superior route runner, and understands the nuances of techniques, leverages, etc. at this point in time.This is a tough one. Not really I would say. Bit different WRS EE is more of an outside WR (and our biggest WR outside of Gesicki). Wilson has played mainly inside/slot his career, despite being 6'2. Waddle and Hill can basically line up all over and a lot of motion.
To be honest EE may have the biggest impact on Gesicki targets. Gesicki needs to steal some snaps from Smythe as an inline option if he wants a lot of targets. All of Hill, Waddle, Wilson and now EE seem to create better separation then Gesicki from the the slot/outside WR spots. Not saying EE will get more targets then Gesicki but he could be stealing targets from him. With Hill, Waddle, Wilson and EE that is a hell of a 4 WR set. Throw in that both Hill and Waddle play inside and out, can take a screen, a bubble, a handoff, ect. A lot of creativity can be done there.
That's what I really am saying, he won't overtake Wilson or Gesicki. But if he keeps improving he could steal som reps from both those guys. As in EE plays more outside then Wilson. So maybe on a package were you want more size outside you could see EE out there over Gesicki or Wilson.A couple observations here. I do think EZ will develop into a very good receiver, but as a later round rookie, I have to believe Wilson (with his experience) is almost assuredly a superior route runner, and understands the nuances of techniques, leverages, etc. at this point in time.
How are we determining #2 v #3 anyway? Snap counts? IMO, McD will have packages for both, and they may vary from week to week. I could actually see them getting a similar amount of snaps by year's end. I do think that if Waddle or Hill have to miss a game or two (knock wood) Wilson would likely assume the vacated role.
I think Wilson would be traded first, other than that, becoming a WR factory would do us no harm.Eazy E is going to be Brandon Marshall. He’s going to get us 3 first round draft picks when we can’t afford to pay him. Enjoy Houston buddy.