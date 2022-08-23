Will Ez E Beat Out Wilson For #3 Role?

I think the answer will sort itself out on the field. I doubt Eazy E is a threat to anyone working from the slot. The way I see it, we will have the ball a lot more than our opponents so there will be more opportunities for everyone.



I don't think roles need to be defined the way they were back in the day. Especially with everything being so new.



It's not the worst thing in the world if Jaylen Waddle's reception total doesn't match last years. Especially given that I expect to see more of the Alabama Waddle, who averaged an insane 44 Yards per touchdown in college. More touchdowns, less touches. Just be the threat that opens up the field for everyone else.



The other important factor is that this isn't a selfish group. Everyone is paid and everyone is a team player.