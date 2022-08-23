 Will Ez E Beat Out Wilson For #3 Role? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Ez E Beat Out Wilson For #3 Role?

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
9,000
Reaction score
13,430
Location
Allentown, Pa
I think the answer will sort itself out on the field. I doubt Eazy E is a threat to anyone working from the slot. The way I see it, we will have the ball a lot more than our opponents so there will be more opportunities for everyone.

I don't think roles need to be defined the way they were back in the day. Especially with everything being so new.

It's not the worst thing in the world if Jaylen Waddle's reception total doesn't match last years. Especially given that I expect to see more of the Alabama Waddle, who averaged an insane 44 Yards per touchdown in college. More touchdowns, less touches. Just be the threat that opens up the field for everyone else.

The other important factor is that this isn't a selfish group. Everyone is paid and everyone is a team player.
 
lynx

lynx

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
1,958
Reaction score
2,798
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Not a chance. WIlson has done nothing to knock him off of #3 spot. Not only that, he will throw a TD pass before Skyler or Teddy
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
7,620
Reaction score
8,441
I said when we drafted EZ he had as much talent if not more than wilson and I wouldnt be suprised if he game him a run for that position..

Wilson impressed in camp as well so its a great convo.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
50,983
Reaction score
104,508
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Nope.......he might beat out Sherfield for number 4th though .......having said that, he's just a rookie and at least imo he has a bright future
 
C

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,921
Reaction score
1,197
He won't beat him this year but he might make him expendable next when we'll be cap tight.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
1,373
Reaction score
2,645
Fin-Loco said:
Could Ez E potentially push Wilson for the #3 role and Wilson falls back to #4? Post your thoughts here.
Click to expand...
This is a tough one. Not really I would say. Bit different WRS EE is more of an outside WR (and our biggest WR outside of Gesicki). Wilson has played mainly inside/slot his career, despite being 6'2. Waddle and Hill can basically line up all over and a lot of motion.

To be honest EE may have the biggest impact on Gesicki targets. Gesicki needs to steal some snaps from Smythe as an inline option if he wants a lot of targets. All of Hill, Waddle, Wilson and now EE seem to create better separation then Gesicki from the the slot/outside WR spots. Not saying EE will get more targets then Gesicki but he could be stealing targets from him. With Hill, Waddle, Wilson and EE that is a hell of a 4 WR set. Throw in that both Hill and Waddle play inside and out, can take a screen, a bubble, a handoff, ect. A lot of creativity can be done there.
 
S

Smith21

Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2008
Messages
2,468
Reaction score
519
Location
Boynton Beach
Eazy E is going to be Brandon Marshall. He’s going to get us 3 first round draft picks when we can’t afford to pay him. Enjoy Houston buddy. 😂😂
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
17,627
Reaction score
40,774
Age
58
Location
My own little world
dan the fin said:
This is a tough one. Not really I would say. Bit different WRS EE is more of an outside WR (and our biggest WR outside of Gesicki). Wilson has played mainly inside/slot his career, despite being 6'2. Waddle and Hill can basically line up all over and a lot of motion.

To be honest EE may have the biggest impact on Gesicki targets. Gesicki needs to steal some snaps from Smythe as an inline option if he wants a lot of targets. All of Hill, Waddle, Wilson and now EE seem to create better separation then Gesicki from the the slot/outside WR spots. Not saying EE will get more targets then Gesicki but he could be stealing targets from him. With Hill, Waddle, Wilson and EE that is a hell of a 4 WR set. Throw in that both Hill and Waddle play inside and out, can take a screen, a bubble, a handoff, ect. A lot of creativity can be done there.
Click to expand...
A couple observations here. I do think EZ will develop into a very good receiver, but as a later round rookie, I have to believe Wilson (with his experience) is almost assuredly a superior route runner, and understands the nuances of techniques, leverages, etc. at this point in time.

How are we determining #2 v #3 anyway? Snap counts? IMO, McD will have packages for both, and they may vary from week to week. I could actually see them getting a similar amount of snaps by year's end. I do think that if Waddle or Hill have to miss a game or two (knock wood) Wilson would likely assume the vacated role.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
1,373
Reaction score
2,645
Mach2 said:
A couple observations here. I do think EZ will develop into a very good receiver, but as a later round rookie, I have to believe Wilson (with his experience) is almost assuredly a superior route runner, and understands the nuances of techniques, leverages, etc. at this point in time.

How are we determining #2 v #3 anyway? Snap counts? IMO, McD will have packages for both, and they may vary from week to week. I could actually see them getting a similar amount of snaps by year's end. I do think that if Waddle or Hill have to miss a game or two (knock wood) Wilson would likely assume the vacated role.
Click to expand...
That's what I really am saying, he won't overtake Wilson or Gesicki. But if he keeps improving he could steal som reps from both those guys. As in EE plays more outside then Wilson. So maybe on a package were you want more size outside you could see EE out there over Gesicki or Wilson.

Anyway really like the kid. I don't think he will overtake Wilson or Gesicki, but may steal some reps from both guys here and there.
 
C

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,921
Reaction score
1,197
Smith21 said:
Eazy E is going to be Brandon Marshall. He’s going to get us 3 first round draft picks when we can’t afford to pay him. Enjoy Houston buddy. 😂😂
Click to expand...
I think Wilson would be traded first, other than that, becoming a WR factory would do us no harm.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom