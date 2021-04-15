 Will Flores have the balls | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Flores have the balls

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,011
Reaction score
1,974
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
Let say we draft Chase, Smith or Waddle. And let say he has an impressive camp and preseason.

We know Fuller is suspended for game one. So it will be highly likely the rook starting game one as a boundary wr along with Parker. What if the rookie ball out in game one, say 8 catches, 120 years and 2 TD.

Will Flores have the balls to keep the rookie as a starter and keep Fuller on the bench? ( we know Fuller is not a slot, and the rookie is successful at boundary game one )
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Csonked Out

Csonked Out

Club Member
Joined
Mar 11, 2013
Messages
2,533
Reaction score
3,174
Location
Bismarck, ND
Dan13Forever said:
Let say we draft Chase, Smith or Waddle. And let say he has an impressive camp and preseason.

We know Fuller is suspended for game one. So it will be highly likely the rook starting game one as a boundary wr along with Parker. What if the rookie ball out in game one, say 8 catches, 120 years and 2 TD.

Will Flores has the balls to keep the rookie as a starter and keep Fuller on the bench? ( we know Fuller is not a slot, and the rookie is successful at boundary game one )
Click to expand...
All Fuller has to do is beat out Williams or Parker. Shouldn’t be tough
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
6,671
Reaction score
8,340
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
Dan13Forever said:
Let say we draft Chase, Smith or Waddle. And let say he has an impressive camp and preseason.

We know Fuller is suspended for game one. So it will be highly likely the rook starting game one as a boundary wr along with Parker. What if the rookie ball out in game one, say 8 catches, 120 years and 2 TD.

Will Flores has the balls to keep the rookie as a starter and keep Fuller on the bench? ( we know Fuller is not a slot, and the rookie is successful at boundary game one )
Click to expand...

Fuller can absolutely operate effectively from the slot. That's why I never understood the Mike Wallace comparisons. He's better outside, obviously, but he can get open all over the field. He's a solid route runner.

And for that matter, Chase/Smith/Waddle can all line up in the slot as well.

If we draft one of those guys, and hopefully we do, I'd expect the trio to be DVP/Fuller/rook.
 
O

opticblazed

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
597
Reaction score
531
Dan13Forever said:
Let say we draft Chase, Smith or Waddle. And let say he has an impressive camp and preseason.

We know Fuller is suspended for game one. So it will be highly likely the rook starting game one as a boundary wr along with Parker. What if the rookie ball out in game one, say 8 catches, 120 years and 2 TD.

Will Flores has the balls to keep the rookie as a starter and keep Fuller on the bench? ( we know Fuller is not a slot, and the rookie is successful at boundary game one )
Click to expand...
Thats a whole lot of iffs
 
GeauxFins2020

GeauxFins2020

Club Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2020
Messages
377
Reaction score
389
Age
55
Location
Near Tampa
Dan13Forever said:
Let say we draft Chase, Smith or Waddle. And let say he has an impressive camp and preseason.

We know Fuller is suspended for game one. So it will be highly likely the rook starting game one as a boundary wr along with Parker. What if the rookie ball out in game one, say 8 catches, 120 years and 2 TD.

Will Flores has the balls to keep the rookie as a starter and keep Fuller on the bench? ( we know Fuller is not a slot, and the rookie is successful at boundary game one )
Click to expand...
Uhhhhh....stack WRs? You could run Fuller, Parker, Chase (Waddle, Smith) out of that and be in good shape...no?
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,011
Reaction score
1,974
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
Feverdream said:
WRs rotate...

There's your answer.

They'll all play, and one game won't determine anything.
Click to expand...
In theory, yes.
However we all know professional athlete has big ego. They want to be the 'starter'. That is to line up first play of the game, 1 and 10.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
15,057
Reaction score
6,989
Location
NJ
Csonked Out said:
All Fuller has to do is beat out Williams or Parker. Shouldn’t be tough
Click to expand...
Umm...The problem with Williams and Parker is they both have injury issues that makes them hard to count on, but when they're on the field, they're both insanely tough to cover and keep under 4 catches.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
7,293
Reaction score
10,716
Dan13Forever said:
In theory, yes.
However we all know professional athlete has big ego. They want to be the 'starter'. That is to line up first play of the game, 1 and 10.
Click to expand...
Then it will be important for Flores to tell them to stop behaving like a little girl and to check their egos at the door.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,011
Reaction score
1,974
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
opticblazed said:
Thats a whole lot of iffs
Click to expand...
Not really.
If not Pitts, we will draft a wr. Given their talent, good camp is very likely. Game one starting is a strong possibility.
The only big if is, will the rook look impressive in game one.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
2,512
Reaction score
3,404
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
You could start out first play 3 WR and then Parker, Rookie, Fuller are all starting.
Then run whatever play 2 and beyond.
Egos managed.
 
T

TheRevoltingBlob

Club Member
Joined
Apr 11, 2020
Messages
751
Reaction score
1,721
Age
35
Location
Florida
Feverdream said:
WRs rotate...

There's your answer.

They'll all play, and one game won't determine anything.
Click to expand...
Exactly. Let's finally just get some talent at WR.

Teams play 3 or more WRs around 70% of the time. So plenty of snaps to go around for 3 good WRs. I pray our biggest issue is having trouble getting a good WR enough snaps. I can't imagine what that problem would feel like.

And regarding where they line up. Parker played 21% of his snaps out of the slot last yer. Fuller played 19%. And those numbers include 1-2 WR sets where there is no slot. So the percentages would be higher if you only looked at plays that had slot WRs. People too often define guys solely as either boundary or slot guys, when the reality is most get moved around.

If we have talent, we'll be fine.
 
Last edited:
3

3rdandinches

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
6,595
Reaction score
299
Location
Lah, lah land
Balls or Stupidity?

Why would we keep a weapon on the bench? Wouldn't the reason you try to get more weapons is to put them on the field at the same time to allow your QB to pick the match ups they like etc....
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2006
Messages
4,045
Reaction score
1,073
Dan13Forever said:
In theory, yes.
However we all know professional athlete has big ego. They want to be the 'starter'. That is to line up first play of the game, 1 and 10.
Click to expand...
Ugh please dont do this. The academic in me cringes hard. Dont ask a question with an answer predetermined in your mind without telling us what your take is in the OP!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom