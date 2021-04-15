Dan13Forever
Sewell = waste pick
Let say we draft Chase, Smith or Waddle. And let say he has an impressive camp and preseason.
We know Fuller is suspended for game one. So it will be highly likely the rook starting game one as a boundary wr along with Parker. What if the rookie ball out in game one, say 8 catches, 120 years and 2 TD.
Will Flores have the balls to keep the rookie as a starter and keep Fuller on the bench? ( we know Fuller is not a slot, and the rookie is successful at boundary game one )
